'Will Be the Most Boring in Modern History': GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Trashes CNN After Debate Exclusion

"Won't hold back," Ramaswamy vowed, slamming the network for their "shenanigans" while citing one alleged instance on December 13 when CNN "disgracefully cut short its own Iowa town hall with me after I correctly pointed out uncomfortable truths about Jan 6."

He claimed CNN threatened his campaign the next day and "had YouTube black out the town hall after it got 200k+ views" before informing his team that multiple qualifying polls "mysteriously wouldn't count" for the upcoming debate.

A CNN insider told Fox News Digital, "Ramaswamy's December CNN Town Hall ran the full length, and as far as uploading the video online, any individual cannot upload an hour of content from a cable television channel onto YouTube."

Ramaswamy took to X, formerly Twitter, to lash out at CNN as well as its anchors and personalities amid news from the network that Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are eligible for the network's Republican presidential primary debate starting at 9 PM ET at Drake University.