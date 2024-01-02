'Will Be the Most Boring in Modern History': GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Trashes CNN After Debate Exclusion
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy blasted CNN while dropping out of the network's upcoming January 10 debate that he appears not to have qualified for, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The biotech entrepreneur predicted the "fake" debate held in Iowa would be the "most boring in modern history," noting that his campaign will be doing a live-audience show that night with conservative podcaster Tim Pool in Des Moines instead.
"Won't hold back," Ramaswamy vowed, slamming the network for their "shenanigans" while citing one alleged instance on December 13 when CNN "disgracefully cut short its own Iowa town hall with me after I correctly pointed out uncomfortable truths about Jan 6."
He claimed CNN threatened his campaign the next day and "had YouTube black out the town hall after it got 200k+ views" before informing his team that multiple qualifying polls "mysteriously wouldn't count" for the upcoming debate.
A CNN insider told Fox News Digital, "Ramaswamy's December CNN Town Hall ran the full length, and as far as uploading the video online, any individual cannot upload an hour of content from a cable television channel onto YouTube."
Ramaswamy took to X, formerly Twitter, to lash out at CNN as well as its anchors and personalities amid news from the network that Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are eligible for the network's Republican presidential primary debate starting at 9 PM ET at Drake University.
Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be serving as co-moderators at the event just ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15.
To be qualified, candidates had to secure at least 10 percent "in three separate national and/or Iowa polls of Republican caucus-goers or primary voters that meet CNN's standards for reporting."
- 'Just Shut the F--- Up': Vivek Ramaswamy Trashes CNN's Van Jones During Unhinged Turning Point USA Speech
- Donald Trump Trolls CNN With Fake Clip of Anderson Cooper Trashing Network and Praising His Town Hall Performance
- WATCH: Fox News Star Brian Kilmeade Mocks 'Naive' Vivek Ramaswamy Over 'Bonehead' Ukraine Policy in Shocking Confrontation
Ramaswamy declared that he won't be slowing down on the campaign trail any time soon, announcing an "endorsement coming tonight that will make the [mainstream media] lose their minds."
"CNN is an embarrassment. Out with corrupt old media," he wrote in another post.
Trump, for his part, won't be there as he has confirmed his attendance at an upcoming Fox News town hall that day.
The embattled 2024 hopeful has been charged in four criminal cases in just over five months, for which he has denied wrongdoing, but he still remains a frontrunner.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"With only three candidates qualifying for the CNN debate, it's time for Donald Trump to show up," Haley tweeted on Jan. 2. "As the debate stage continues to shrink, it's getting harder for Donald Trump to hide."