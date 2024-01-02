Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha's Cause of Death Revealed
Forest Whitaker's ex-wife died from alcoholic liver disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. Keisha Nash Whitaker's death certificate was released on Tuesday, showing she had suffered from the illness for years before her untimely death at 51.
The certificate, which was issued in Los Angeles County, was obtained by TMZ. It also indicated that Keisha, who had worked as a model, suffered from acute renal failure — a symptom of anorexia. According to the medical examiner, it was another factor contributing to her death.
Her death date was listed as December 6, with the document showing she passed away at Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former couple's 25-year-old daughter, True Whitaker, announced Keisha's death on social media.
“The funniest, brightest and most beautiful in the entire universe. I love you mom and nothing will ever change that. I already feel you in my heart, your power, your glow, your fierceness," she captioned a series of photos showcasing her mom.
"It’s going to be hard to navigate this world without you physically, although you’re now my most powerful angel, I know you’ll guide me through this life.I miss everything about you, I miss the laughter," True continued.
"Thank you for being you.Thank you for Everything. My butterfly, my lady bug, my mom."
Forest met Keisha in 1993 on the set of the action movie Blown Away. They exchanged vows two years later in Jamaica.
“He is very honest and sensitive and romantic,” Keisha shared during their courtship. “He swept me off my feet – not with material things, more like the way he displayed his emotions."
But the honeymoon came to an end after two decades together.
Forest, 62, filed for divorce in 2018 after 22 years of marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
Forest and Keisha shared two daughters: True and Sonnet Noel Whitaker, 27. The model also welcomed daughter Autumn, 31, from a previous relationship.
Besides modeling, Forest's ex-wife was an actress and producer. Keisha appeared in the 2004 film Proud before executive producing a 2008 documentary called Kassim the Dream.