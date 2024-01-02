Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Found Competent to Stand Trial

His legal team argued that experts hired by the government were not qualified to "opine on the competency of an older adult with cognitive impairment" after Girardi was diagnosed with dementia in 2021 and his brother was appointed as conservator.

"Given their lack of expertise and experience, it is unsurprising that their opinions lack scientific reliability," his lawyers wrote in the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com in November.

They doubled down that Girardi's mental decline was at a normal rate "rather than accelerated as the government experts maintained."