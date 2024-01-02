Your tip
'Black Panther' Stuntwoman's GoFundMe Raises Thousands After She Was Injured in Hit-and-Run

Source: @carriebernans/instagram

Fans are sending well-wishes to Carrie Bernans after she was among those critically injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident.

By:

Jan. 2 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Marvel star Carrie Bernans is being hospitalized with multiple broken bones after a horrific hit-and-run that injured nine in New York City at 1:30 a.m. Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While she remains in the care of physicians, nearly $3,000 has so far been raised to help cover unforeseen costs via a GoFundMe launched in her honor with a $50k goal.

black panther star gofundeme
Source: @carriebernans/instagram

Carrie Bernans is being hospitalized with multiple broken bones after a horrific hit-and-run that injured nine in New York City at 1:30 a.m. Monday.

It was noted the money will go to her teeth reconstruction, medical bills, therapy fees, childcare while healing, groceries, and overall financial support.

As of Tuesday morning, 27 donations have poured in and RadarOnline.com has reached out for further comment.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident took place while locals and travelers were out celebrating New Year's Eve, shortly after officers were informed of an alleged physical assault involving a 44-year-old male driver of a black Mercedes and a 34-year-old female passenger in the area of 33rd Street and 6th Avenue.

black panther star gofundem
Source: @carriebernans/instagram

Nearly $3,000 has so far been raised to help cover unforeseen costs via a GoFundMe launched in her honor with a $50k goal.

Officers on foot said they attempted to de-escalate the situation and asked the man to put the vehicle into park, but he ignored their commands and "fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic."

The driver struck a food cart and pedestrians. Bernans, 29, said three officers in the area were also injured in the incident before the driver was apprehended and taken into custody.

Bernans, a new mom and stuntwoman, was knocked to the ground unconscious after the food truck fell completely "over on her." She is now recovering from fractures, the inability to walk, and chipped teeth, but Bernans and her family are beyond grateful she is still alive.

black panther stuntwoman carrie bernans gofundme raises money for surgeries hit and run
Source: MEGA

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman was the face of the franchise before his death in Aug. 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Her rep confirmed that her infant son fortunately was not present at the time of the crash and is currently being cared for by loved ones.

Bernans could be seen pumping milk while displaying her swollen face in a video update shared today, revealing the nerve damage to her teeth is perhaps the most painful.

black panther stuntwoman carrie bernans gofundme raises money for surgeries hit and run
Source: MEGA

Bernans, a stuntwoman and actress, has film credits that include 'The Black Panther', 'The Color Purple', and 'Nope.'

"Amidst the chaos of the New Year's incident, I'm holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself," a note from Bernans read on her GoFundMe. "This setback hasn't deterred my belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God."

Bernans said she is "filled with hope and faith" for the future, going on to thank all those who shared their thoughts and prayers as well as the first responders, police, and strangers who rushed in to help.

