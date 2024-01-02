'Black Panther' Stuntwoman's GoFundMe Raises Thousands After She Was Injured in Hit-and-Run

Officers on foot said they attempted to de-escalate the situation and asked the man to put the vehicle into park, but he ignored their commands and "fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic."

The driver struck a food cart and pedestrians. Bernans, 29, said three officers in the area were also injured in the incident before the driver was apprehended and taken into custody.

Bernans, a new mom and stuntwoman, was knocked to the ground unconscious after the food truck fell completely "over on her." She is now recovering from fractures, the inability to walk, and chipped teeth, but Bernans and her family are beyond grateful she is still alive.