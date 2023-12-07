Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha Nash Whitaker Dead at 51

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The heartbreaking news was shared on Instagram on Thursday by the former couple’s 25-year-old daughter, True Whitaker.

“Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” the actor’s daughter wrote alongside a photo of Keisha. “The most beautiful woman in the world.” “Thank you for teaching me every single thing I know,” Tree continued. “I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart.”

It is currently unclear how the Last King of Scotland’s ex-wife passed away. Forest and Keisha first met in 1993 on the set of the action movie Blown Away.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA “Thank you for teaching me every single thing I know,” Tree Whitaker wrote. “I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart.”

“He is very honest and sensitive and romantic,” Forest’s ex-wife said shortly after the pair started dating. “He swept me off my feet – not with material things, more like the way he displayed his emotions.” The couple tied the knot two years later in Jamaica, but the Black Panther star, 62, ultimately filed for divorce from Keisha in 2018 after 22 years of marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce petition.

Forest and Keisha shared two daughters – True, 25, and Sonnet Noel Whitaker, 27. Keisha also had a daughter Autumn, 31, from a previous relationship. Keisha worked as an actress and producer in her own right, and she starred in the 2004 film Proud. She also served as executive producer of the 2008 documentary Kassim the Dream. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Forest and Keisha first met in 1993 on the set of the action movie "Blown Away."

Grieving fans rushed to X following the news of Keisha’s sudden passing to share their condolences with the Whitaker family. “I didn’t know he divorced her,” one user wrote. “Oh wow. RIP.” “51 is so young,” wrote another. “Oh man, RIP.” “Sending prayers to family and friends,” one person added, while another wrote: “Sorry for your loss Forest Whitaker.” “RIP Keisha,” one more person wrote alongside a series of emojis.

Keisha’s sudden passing on Thursday came shortly after Forest Whitaker’s popular drama, Godfather of Harlem, was renewed by MGM+ for a fourth season. The 62-year-old actor opened up about his acting process earlier this year, and Forest acknowledged that he is “continually trying to evolve” as both a person and an actor every time he takes on a new role.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Forest filed for divorce from Keisha in 2018 after 22 years of marriage.

“I like learning new human narratives, learning about different parts, about different people. That’s why I tend not to do the same characters as much: I’m continually trying to evolve,” he said in April. “I guess when I’m looking at a script, I’m thinking about who’s directing it, but that’s not a requirement, because I’ve done a lot of films with first-time directors,” Forest continued. “In the script, I want to see the character and what I’ll be learning.” RIP Keisha Whitaker.

Powered by RedCircle