Kim Kardashian Never Apologized to Taylor Swift About Leaking 'Famous' Phone Call
Kim Kardashian never apologized to Taylor Swift for the infamous phone call with Kanye West, which the Bejeweled singer claimed was "a fully manufactured frame job," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed that Swift, 33, would happily accept an apology from Kardashian, 43, but it would have to be made publicly.
An insider told TMZ that Swift believes that a public "sorry" is warranted, considering the hell she was put through after Kardashian released the recorded phone call and seemingly referred to Taylor as a "snake."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Swift addressed the beef in her Times cover story. The magazine named the superstar its 2023 Person of the Year.
Referring to the phone call which she claimed was recorded without her consent and distributed to the masses on Kardashian's social media, Swift called it a "frame job."
“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she said in the interview, published Wednesday. "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”
For those living under a rock — Swift and Kanye's beef goes back to 2009 when he infamously interrupted her acceptance speech to announce that "Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time." While they later made up, their feud reunited in 2016 when he released the song Famous, in which he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b---- famous."
Kim inserted herself when she decided to release a part of the recorded phone call to prove Swift approved of the song. The Lover singer always argued that Kanye's "I made that b---- famous" lyrics were the issue.
“It's not lost on me that the two great catalysts for this happening were two horrendous things that happened to me,” Swift told Time, revealing that the backlash from Kardashian releasing the recording was a low point. “The first was getting canceled within an inch of my life and sanity. The second was having my life's work taken away from me by someone who hates me.”
Swift also claimed she moved to “a foreign country" after the retaliation became too much, adding she “didn’t leave a rental house for a year.”
“I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore,” she revealed. “I went down really, really hard.”
Swift finally felt vindicated when the entire phone call was leaked, revealing that Kanye did not mention the word "b----" when they spoke about including her name in his song Famous.