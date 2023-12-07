'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Came to Blows With Show Creator Taylor Sheridan in One of Their First Meetings

Yellowstone fan favorite Cole Hauser revealed he got into a fight with the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, years ago when they first met, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Amid a lawsuit filed by Sheridan, 53, against Hauser, 48, over his coffee brand, a 2022 interview has resurfaced in which the actor known for playing gruff cowboy Rip Wheeler described his first encounter with the showrunner.