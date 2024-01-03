Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Drops $4.5 Million Breach of Contract Lawsuit That Accused Musician of Outburst Over Payment Request
Kanye West’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John dismissed the lawsuit that accused the musician of refusing to pay up on a contract — following months of back and forth between the parties in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Thomas St. John informed the court he was dismissing the entire action of all parties and all causes of actions.
In addition, West dropped his counter-complaint against Thomas. St. John.
The legal battle between the two raged on for a year. In the complaint, Thomas. St. John accused West of breach of contract and fraud.
Thomas St. John said the musician hired him in March 2022 and agreed to pay him $300k per month.
“By 2022, Ye’s artistic and professional career took a turn for the worse as a result of his various antics and public statements. Ye needed guidance from a respected, sophisticated business manager who could right the ship and guide his career going forward,” the suit read.
In the suit, Thomas St. John said West agreed to an 18-month contract which said if St. John was terminated early, he would be paid out the entire amount of the contract.
The business manager said West fired him 3 months into the deal. St. John said he confronted West about the money after he was terminated.
St. John claimed things went south at a dinner with the musician.
St. John said, “At this meeting, Mr. West became unhinged, heated and aggressive. He screamed at Mr. St. John and made clear he no longer wanted to work with him or TSJ. Ye’s verbal attack and termination came out of nowhere.”
He said West told him, “The 18-month term was b------” and “you’re insane for even thinking I would stick to that.”
The business manager demanded $4.5 million in damages.
West denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued the agreement signed was invalid and unenforceable — and said it was procured through “constructive fraud.”
He said he signed the deal while going through a high-profile divorce and “volume of stressful paparazzi interactions was especially pronounced.”
West’s lawyer argued, “And indeed, nobody reviewed the Agreement on Ye’s behalf or advised Ye on the Agreement’s terms before Ye signed the Agreement, which Mr. St. John knew. In fact, Mr. St. John did not even advise Ye on the terms of the Agreement. Instead, Ye signed the Agreement on the spot.”
West accused St. John of failing to perform the duties required and countersued for the return of the $900k paid for the 3 months they were employed.
Now, following an agreement between the parties, both suits are dismissed completely and the case will be closed.