'Bachelor' Star Clayton Echard's Ex 'No Longer Pregnant' After Ugly Paternity Test Court Battle

The Bachelor star Clayton Echard’s ex-fling recently announced that she was “no longer pregnant,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The revelation came amid a nasty paternity test court battle between Echard and his ex. In a sudden development to come roughly four months after the Bachelor star’s ex accused Echard of fathering her twins in an Arizona court filing in August, the ex requested that the matter be dismissed with prejudice.

Source: MEGA Echard, 30, was the star of season 26 of "The Bachelor" in 2022.

According to court documents obtained by the Sun, Echard’s ex filed the motion to dismiss the paternity matter on December 28, 2023. The 33-year-old podcast host claimed that she was no longer pregnant and therefore had no need to establish paternity or receive potential child support from Echard.

Echard’s ex-fling initially claimed that she was scheduled to give birth to her twins on February 14, 2024. It was unclear what happened regarding her pregnancy. "Petitioner acknowledges that she is no longer pregnant with Respondent's child, meaning there is no paternity to establish,” the Bachelor star’s ex-fling wrote in the December 28 motion to dismiss.

Source: MEGA According to court documents, Echard’s ex filed the motion to dismiss the paternity matter on December 28, 2023.

"There is nothing left for this Court to adjudicate, and this case should be dismissed,” she added. Echard has since released a statement in which the Bachelor star said that his ex-fling’s motion to dismiss the paternity matter was “not a surprise” because “she was never pregnant with [his] children.”

"This filing by her was not a surprise to me, as not only is she 'no longer pregnant,' but she was never pregnant at any point in time with my children,” Echard said. "My hope is that the judicial system will bring her to justice here soon through exposing the many false accusations that she has made,” he added.

Source: MEGA Echard with "The Bachelorette" star Michelle Young in December 2021.

The reality star's ex still requested that she be awarded "attorney's fees and costs" and a "virtual evidentiary hearing" to settle the matter with Echard in court, according to the court documents.

The woman’s motion to dismiss the paternity matter on December 28 came shortly after Echard, 30, requested an evidentiary hearing on December 13. The Bachelor star wanted proof that his ex-fling was pregnant before potentially agreeing to a paternity test.

Source: MEGA It was unclear what happened regarding Echard's ex's alleged pregnancy.

"Petitioner has never provided Respondent with any substantive proof of her alleged pregnancy and all paternity tests have indicated there is 'little to no fetal DNA,’” Echard argued last month. The reality star also provided an affidavit in which he argued that his ex could not be pregnant with his children because the pair only had “oral sex” during one sexual encounter in May 2023.

"[Petitioner] and I had one sexual encounter on May 20, 2023 where she performed oral sex on me," he explained in the affidavit. "We never had sexual intercourse or engaged in conduct that could lead to conception." The Bachelor star then accused his ex of rushing to court after she learned that Echard "did not want to have any relationship with her, romantic or otherwise, after she performed oral sex on him on May 20, 2023."

