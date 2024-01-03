John Travolta Seeking Matchmaker to Help Find New Girlfriend Years After Wife Kelly's Death: Report

The 69-year-old Pulp Fiction star finally may be coming out of his shell after the tragic death of his 57-year-old wife in 2020, following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"John just needed to feel ready, and now he is," an insider told the National Enquirer. "He knows Kelly wouldn't want him to spend the rest of his life alone, so he's finally allowing friends to line him up with dates."

According to the report, he's considering professional help, too!