John Travolta Seeking Matchmaker to Help Find New Girlfriend Years After Wife Kelly's Death: Report

Source: MEGA

John Travolta is reportedly ready to dip his toes back in the dating pool after wife Kelly's 2020 death.

By:

Jan. 3 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Widower John Travolta is reportedly on the prowl again — and insiders claim he's looking into a dating service or matchmaker for help, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Travolta, 69, has been single since the death of his wife Kelly Preston in 2020.

Source: mega

The 69-year-old Pulp Fiction star finally may be coming out of his shell after the tragic death of his 57-year-old wife in 2020, following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"John just needed to feel ready, and now he is," an insider told the National Enquirer. "He knows Kelly wouldn't want him to spend the rest of his life alone, so he's finally allowing friends to line him up with dates."

According to the report, he's considering professional help, too!

Source: mega

"John believes a matchmaker would save time by finding someone who meets his list of criteria," the source noted.

"He's not asking for much, just that she be kind, warm, gracious, funny, and spontaneous," the insider continued. "And being attractive wouldn't hurt."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: mega
John Travolta

Since Kelly's passing, John has reportedly centered his life around their daughter Ella Bleu, 23, and son Benjamin, 13. Son Jett died in 2009 at age 16 after suffering a seizure.

"John will always have his kids' love and Kelly's memory," the source said. "But he's beginning to yearn for a partner to share the rest of his life with."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Grease star's rep for comment.

Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Kelly would have wanted Travolta to date again.

As this outlet reported, insiders claimed persistent nagging from friends and family finally convinced the Urban Cowboy star that the time had come for him to move and begin healing from Kelly's death.

"It's a burden he can't continue to bear, and he knows it," a source claimed. "He knows that life is too short for remorse and constant anguish — especially after the death of his good friend Kirstie Alley."

Insiders noted that while Travolta found it incomprehensible to date again after losing his wife, it's what Kelly would have wanted for him.

"Kelly would have wanted to see him happy," a tipster said.

"It's the single thought that's driving him at this point — that and being strong and healthy and happy for his kids, Ella and Benjamin," the source continued. "Being alone won't help that!"

