Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About Being Only One in Jail, Has 'Nothing to Say' About Jeffrey Epstein List
Ghislaine Maxwell announced that she has “nothing to say” about the recently postponed Jeffrey Epstein list, RadarOnline.com has learned. She also complained about being the “only one in jail” associated with the late convicted sex offender.
In the latest development to come as the world awaits the release of more than 170 names connected to a 2015 civil lawsuit between Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and Maxwell, the imprisoned Epstein confidante spoke out this week via her attorney, Arthur Aidala.
Aidala reiterated that Maxwell, 62, has “nothing to say” about the upcoming document drop.
He also argued that the “overall crime” is about “men abusing women” and that Maxwell – as a woman – should not be in prison.
“I don't think she has anything to talk about except maybe that if you look at this crime, this overall crime, it's all about men abusing women for a long period of time, and it's only one person in jail – a woman,” Maxwell’s lawyer told NewsNation this week.
“Ms. Maxwell's got nothing to say to anyone,” Aidala continued. “A lot of these cases take on lives of their own and people start believing things that aren't true.”
“Regarding this list, I could see people running amok because there are going to be names there that are just witnesses,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 170 names closely associated to Epstein were initially set to be exposed this week after Judge Loretta Preska ordered hundreds of documents to be unsealed.
The document release was abruptly postponed until at least January 22 after a judge granted a 30-day extension for a "Jane Doe" and so the court could consider the Jane Doe’s appeal to remain confidential in the bombshell court documents.
The upcoming document drop stemmed from the defamation case brought by Giuffre against Maxwell in 2015.
Although that case was settled in June 2017, media outlets sought to make the documents public. Judge Preska ordered hundreds of documents from the case to be unsealed in a ruling made last month.
The upcoming files are expected to contain depositions, emails, legal documents, and other previously undisclosed materials.
Meanwhile, several prominent and high-profile individuals are expected to be named in the upcoming document drop – including disgraced royal Prince Andrew and former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
15 of the individuals set to be exposed were reportedly accused of “serious wrongdoing,” according to Daily Mail, while another 90 were reportedly described as having been “affiliated” with Epstein in some way or another.
Janet Johnson, a criminal defense attorney, recently said that the people named in the documents are unlikely to face prosecution after their names are made public.
Johnson also suggested that the names were originally kept secret to protect individuals who had not been found guilty of any wrongdoing from suffering public backlash.
“These names were actually kept secret because the judge found that because they did not do anything wrong, there wasn’t any reason at that point to release them and embarrass them,” Johnson noted earlier this week.