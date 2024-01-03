Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About Being Only One in Jail, Has 'Nothing to Say' About Jeffrey Epstein List

Ghislaine Maxwell announced that she has “nothing to say” about the recently postponed Jeffrey Epstein list, RadarOnline.com has learned. She also complained about being the “only one in jail” associated with the late convicted sex offender.

In the latest development to come as the world awaits the release of more than 170 names connected to a 2015 civil lawsuit between Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and Maxwell, the imprisoned Epstein confidante spoke out this week via her attorney, Arthur Aidala.