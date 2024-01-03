Your tip
Cher's Troubled Son Elijah Allman Back With Estranged Wife Marieangela King, War Over Conservatorship Brewing

cher son eijah wife pp
Source: mega;@iamqueenyking/instagram
By:

Jan. 3 2024, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Cher’s son Elijah Allman has reunited with his on-again, off-again wife Marieangela King days before the singer is set to make a plea in court for her offspring to be placed under a conservatorship.

Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that Elijah asked a judge this week to dismiss his yet-to-be-finalized divorce against Marieangela after the two decided to give their relationship another try.

iamqueenyking
Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

The move comes as lawyers for Cher are set to appear in court this week as part of her effort to obtain a conservatorship of her son.

Cher claimed her son receives inheritance payments from his late father and she fears he’ll waste the money on drugs.

iamqueenyking
Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

A hearing has been set for Friday — where we’re told objections to Cher’s petition are likely to be raised.

Elijah and Marieangela got married in 2013. Cher’s son filed for divorce in November 2021. The following year, in court documents, Marieangela claimed to have reconciled with Elijah.

iamqueenyking
Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

In one divorce filing, Marieangela claimed Cher had four men kidnap Elijah while they were staying at a New York hotel as they attempted to work on their relationship.

On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," Marieangela wrote in court documents. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother."

Cher publicly denied she hired four men to kidnap her son and throw him into rehab. The entertainer did admit a mother would “do anything” to help their children.

iamqueenyking
Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram
Last month, Cher filed a petition to be named Elijah’s conservator. She claimed her son struggled with drug addiction and was unable to take care of himself or his finances.

“Elijah is substantially unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” Cher’s filing read. “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Cher claimed her son and Marieangela’s relationship has been “has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

The singer claimed Marieangela was not, “supportive of Elijah’s recovery.”

cher son elijah allman blue conservatorship dismisses divorce marieangela king enabling check out of rehab
Source: MEGA

“Most recently, [Cher] is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care,” the petition read.

Marieangela denied the accusations. She told Page Six, “I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety. … What I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery."

"I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered," King stated.

Marieangela denied Cher’s claim she suffered from substance abuse or had mental health issues.

Elijah is the youngest of Cher's two children, and the son of her second husband, Gregg Allman.

