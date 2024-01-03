Cher's Troubled Son Elijah Allman Back With Estranged Wife Marieangela King, War Over Conservatorship Brewing

Cher’s son Elijah Allman has reunited with his on-again, off-again wife Marieangela King days before the singer is set to make a plea in court for her offspring to be placed under a conservatorship.

Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that Elijah asked a judge this week to dismiss his yet-to-be-finalized divorce against Marieangela after the two decided to give their relationship another try.