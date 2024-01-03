Home > Exclusives > Cher Exclusive Cher’s Troubled Son Elijah Allman Dismisses Divorce From Wife Who Singer Accuses of Enabling His Alleged Addiction Source: MEGA; @IAMQUEENYKING/INSTAGRAM Cher's son asked a court to dismiss his divorce. By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 3 2024, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

Cher’s son Elijah Allman instructed his lawyer to dismiss the yet-to-be-finalized divorce he filed against his partner Marieangela King — only days after the singer asked to become conservator of her 47-year-old offspring. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on January 2, Elijah’s powerhouse lawyer Larry Ginsberg asked the court to dismiss his client’s divorce petition without prejudice.

He asked that the “entire action of all parties and all causes of actions” be dismissed. However, Elijah’s lawyer noted, “sums due pursuant to the temporary support stipulation remain due and owing.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Elijah and Marieangela got hitched in 2013. Cher’s son filed for divorce in November 2021 but the case has dragged on.

In court, Marieangela claimed they reconciled in 2022. She said while they were together in New York, Cher had four men kidnap Elijah and throw him into drug rehab. Elijah has struggled with addiction for years, according to his mother. Cher denied the kidnapping plot but admitted a mother would “do anything” for their children.

At the time, Marieangela claimed to have had no contact with Elijah since April 2023. Last month, Cher filed a petition to place her son under a conservatorship due to his alleged substance abuse issues. She asked to be named the conservator to take over control of his finances and health decisions.

The singer claimed Elijah was “unable to manage his own financial resources.” “Elijah is substantially unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” Cher’s petition read. “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

In her filing, Cher attacked Marieangela. She claimed, “until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.” She accused Marieangela of not being, “supportive of Elijah’s recovery.” Cher claimed that Angela “actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.

Her filing claimed, “Most recently, [Cher] is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care.” Recently, Mariangela spoke out against the claims. She told Page Six, “I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety. … What I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery."

"I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered," King stated. She said her husband had been "coerced" into “participating in an alternative medicine regimen.”

In addition, she denied enabling Elijah’s alleged substance issues and said she never experienced “any form of substance abuse, mental health or addiction issues.” Marieangela called the conservatorship petition “deeply disturbing.” Her rep told the outlet, “And despite a clear pattern of being habitually bulldozed over and repeatedly undermined, a pattern that has existed throughout her 10 year marriage, Ms. King wholly rejects any inference that she is incapable of caring for her husband or making sound medical and/or financial decisions on his behalf.”