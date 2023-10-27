Your tip
Cher Accused of 'Removing' Deed for Michael Jackson Artwork from Daughter-in-Law's Home While She Was Out of Town

Source: MEGA
Oct. 27 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Cher's daughter-in-law Marieangela King is pleading with a divorce judge to help her retrieve property that she claims was taken by the pop star while she was out of town working.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marieangela, who is fighting Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman in divorce court, said the pop star removed the "deed for four pieces of artwork of Michael Jackson's, called SEXY Suite, that was admittedly removed from my room" by Cher.

cher daughter in law rushes divorce court elijah blue disappeared april court hearing medical records blocked
Source: MEGA

Cher and her son Elijah.

Marieangela, a musician, said Cher took the property while she performed at a 9/11 benefit in New York in 2021.

"These items are also at Elijah's mother’s home in Malibu," she claimed.

cher daughter in law rushes divorce court elijah blue disappeared april court hearing medical records blocked
Source: MEGA

Cher denied claims she kidnapped her son to get him help but admitted parents will do anything for their children.

In addition, Marieangela has asked for permission to access storage units the couple used during their marriage. She said her clothing, furniture, and other belongings are located in it.

In addition, she demanded Elijah be ordered to return their car to her.

cher daughter in law rushes divorce court elijah blue disappeared april court hearing medical records blocked
Source: MEGA

Cher's daughter-in-law is demanding property be returned immedaitely.

“I have used this car in the past for everyday transportation. I am also requesting that all my belongings and documents that were inside the car be returned to me. It was brought to my attention that the car and all these items are located at Petitioner’s mother, Cher’s, home in Malibu, which I no longer have access to,” she wrote.

cher daughter in law rushes divorce court elijah blue disappeared april court hearing medical records blocked
Source: MEGA

Cher and her son in happier times.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Elijah and Marieangela were married in 2013. The two share no children.

Elijah filed for divorce in November 2021 but the case has yet to be finalized.

Marieangela claimed the two reconciled last year, but Cher then had her son kidnapped by four men from a New York hotel room.

She claimed, “four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room. I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother.

In court documents, Marieangela claimed she believed Elijah was taken to a drug treatment center.

Cher denied the kidnapping plot saying“that rumor is not true” but admitted, “you do anything for your children.”

cher daughter in law rushes divorce court elijah blue disappeared april court hearing medical records blocked
Source: MEGA

Cher is accused of removing property from her daughter-in-law's home while she was out of town.

In Marieangela’s filing this week, she claimed to have had no contact with Elijah since April 2023. She said he had been living with her and she had spent $15 supporting him – before he “disappeared.”

She has demanded the court order Elijah to cough up $40k in back support.

cher daughter in law rushes divorce court elijah blue disappeared april court hearing medical records blocked
Source: MEGA

Cher's son Elijah has not been seen in months.

“As a result of Petitioner’s lack of effort into working out our marriage, I will be requesting that this Court order that Petitioner pay spousal support arrears, stay current on the support order and pay my attorney’s fees and costs,” her filing read.

In addition, she asked for access to Elijah’s medical records claiming Cher was blocking her from seeing her husband.

