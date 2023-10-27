Cher Accused of 'Removing' Deed for Michael Jackson Artwork from Daughter-in-Law's Home While She Was Out of Town
Cher's daughter-in-law Marieangela King is pleading with a divorce judge to help her retrieve property that she claims was taken by the pop star while she was out of town working.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marieangela, who is fighting Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman in divorce court, said the pop star removed the "deed for four pieces of artwork of Michael Jackson's, called SEXY Suite, that was admittedly removed from my room" by Cher.
Marieangela, a musician, said Cher took the property while she performed at a 9/11 benefit in New York in 2021.
"These items are also at Elijah's mother’s home in Malibu," she claimed.
In addition, Marieangela has asked for permission to access storage units the couple used during their marriage. She said her clothing, furniture, and other belongings are located in it.
In addition, she demanded Elijah be ordered to return their car to her.
“I have used this car in the past for everyday transportation. I am also requesting that all my belongings and documents that were inside the car be returned to me. It was brought to my attention that the car and all these items are located at Petitioner’s mother, Cher’s, home in Malibu, which I no longer have access to,” she wrote.
- Cher Accused of Having Four Men 'Kidnap' Her Troubled Son Elijah Before His Rehab Stint, Court Documents Reveal
- 'Best Intentions Possible': Cher's Close Pal Says Singer Acted Out of Loving Desperation When She 'Kidnapped' Troubled Son Elijah
- Cher's Relationship With Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 37, Threw Troubled Son Elijah Blue Allman 'off the Deep End': Report
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Elijah and Marieangela were married in 2013. The two share no children.
Elijah filed for divorce in November 2021 but the case has yet to be finalized.
Marieangela claimed the two reconciled last year, but Cher then had her son kidnapped by four men from a New York hotel room.
She claimed, “four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room. I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother.
In court documents, Marieangela claimed she believed Elijah was taken to a drug treatment center.
Cher denied the kidnapping plot saying“that rumor is not true” but admitted, “you do anything for your children.”
In Marieangela’s filing this week, she claimed to have had no contact with Elijah since April 2023. She said he had been living with her and she had spent $15 supporting him – before he “disappeared.”
She has demanded the court order Elijah to cough up $40k in back support.
“As a result of Petitioner’s lack of effort into working out our marriage, I will be requesting that this Court order that Petitioner pay spousal support arrears, stay current on the support order and pay my attorney’s fees and costs,” her filing read.
In addition, she asked for access to Elijah’s medical records claiming Cher was blocking her from seeing her husband.