Cher Accused of 'Removing' Deed for Michael Jackson Artwork from Daughter-in-Law's Home While She Was Out of Town

Cher's daughter-in-law Marieangela King is pleading with a divorce judge to help her retrieve property that she claims was taken by the pop star while she was out of town working.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marieangela, who is fighting Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman in divorce court, said the pop star removed the "deed for four pieces of artwork of Michael Jackson's, called SEXY Suite, that was admittedly removed from my room" by Cher.