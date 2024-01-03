Rapper T.I. and Wife Tiny Sued By Air Force Vet Over Alleged 2005 Sexual Assault Inside Hotel Room
Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris are being accused of sexual assault in a shocking lawsuit filed by an Air Force veteran who claimed she was allegedly drug during a 2005 attack RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, claimed the reality TV couple allegedly molested her in a hotel room after partying at a club where Tiny allegedly encouraged her to take a sip from a drink that left her incapacitated.
Jane Doe’s lawsuit also claimed the couple had a long history of being accused of sexual assault.
“Defendants TI and Tiny have an infamous reputation for drugging, kidnapping, false imprisoning, raping and assaulting women and forcing them to engage in sexual acts with the couple for their own sexual gratification,” the lawsuit stated.
“Defendants T.I. and Tiny have also been known to threaten individuals with violence, even having brandished a gun to a former employee who also experienced sexual assault by the couple,” the lawsuit alleged.
The star-struck woman allegedly met the Whatever You Like singer, whose real name is Clifford Harris, at a nightclub where Tiny suggested she taste from her drink, “but hat Plaintiff never saw her take a sip herself,” the lawsuit stated.
The woman alleged the T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle stars invited her to their hotel room where T.I. suggested they “freshen up” in the bathroom which led to a coerced oil massage that made the woman feel “extremely shocked and uncomfortable,” the lawsuit stated.
“Plaintiff began to feel sick, disgusted, and nauseated,” after T.I. allegedly assaulted her with his foot, the complaint stated.
The woman, who accused the couple of sexual battery, and false imprisonment, claimed she vomited and passed out on a couch and woke up the next morning feeling sore.
“Plaintiff was crying, and the security guard told her she needed to leave,” the complaint stated. “The security guard then grabbed Plaintiff clothing, with the exception of her underwear, and escorted her out of T.I. and Tiny’s room.
“Plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer great emotional distress and was prevented and will continue to be a prevented from performing daily activities and obtaining the full enjoyment of life.”
The couple faced an avalanche of sexual assault allegations in Georgia, California, Nevada, and Florida and have been the subject of criminal investigations for alleged attacks between 2005 and 2018, according to an investigation by the Daily Beast.
The couple denies the claims in the lawsuit telling TMZ, "On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we've maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear... We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court."
In March 2021, VH 1 stopped filming their reality show after Tyrone A. Blackburn, a lawyer for 11 alleged victims, penned a letter to authorities in two states accusing the couple of attacking “over thirty women.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the investigation by the L.A. and Las Vegas police was eventually dropped because the statute of limitation had expired.
The couple, who have seven children and are grandparents, have vehemently denied all the allegations and have claimed all the encounters were consensual. They also claimed the accusers were allegedly just trying to get famous.
Jane Doe filed the lawsuit after the California legislature passed a law lifting the statue of limitation on sex assault cases.