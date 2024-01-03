Rapper T.I. and Wife Tiny Sued By Air Force Vet Over Alleged 2005 Sexual Assault Inside Hotel Room

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris are being accused of sexual assault in a shocking lawsuit filed by an Air Force veteran who claimed she was allegedly drug during a 2005 attack RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, claimed the reality TV couple allegedly molested her in a hotel room after partying at a club where Tiny allegedly encouraged her to take a sip from a drink that left her incapacitated.

Jane Doe’s lawsuit also claimed the couple had a long history of being accused of sexual assault.