Rapper T.I. and His Wife Tiny Awarded $100k From Ex-Friend After Shutting Down Majority of Her Defamation Lawsuit

T.I. and Tiny’s former friend Sabrina Peterson was ordered to cough up a high 5-figure sum to the couple after they defeated most of the claims in her bombshell lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week on T.I. and Tiny’s motion seeking attorney fees from Sabrina.

Recently, T.I. and Tiny’s powerhouse lawyer Andrew Brettler, and his team convinced a higher court to reverse a decision made by the lower court that favored Sabrina.