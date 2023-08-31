T.I. & Tiny Demand Ex-Friend Sabrina Peterson Cough Up $165k After Shutting Down Majority of Her Defamation Suit

Back in March 2021, Sabrina sued T.I. and his wife for defamation. She claimed the two smeared her name publicly and ruined her reputation.

The trio were once friends but had a falling out. Sabrina claimed that T.I. had put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. She said the incident started after she got into an argument with T.I.’s assistant. She claimed the rapper told her “B---- I’ll kill you.”

Around the same time, Peterson claimed she had “over 100 women” who were ready to speak out against T.I. and pushed the hashtag “Surviving T.I.” on social media.