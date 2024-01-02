Cher's Estranged Daughter-in-Law Blasts Singer for 'Deeply Disturbing' Conservatorship Filing

“And despite a clear pattern of being habitually bulldozed over and repeatedly undermined, a pattern that has existed throughout her 10 year marriage, Ms. King wholly rejects any inference that she is incapable of caring for her husband or making sound medical and/or financial decisions on his behalf,” the rep told the outlet.

King called the conservatorship “deeply disturbing” and claimed she thought Cher would appreciate her years of silence about Allman's issues, but "instead, her silence was wrongly perceived as weakness,” her rep stated.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cher's team for comment.

