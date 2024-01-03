'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy's Father Ted Dies: 'My Forever Superhero'
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is mourning the loss of her beloved father, Ted LeCroy, RadarOnline.com has learned, after she announced his death just hours before ringing in the new year.
"No matter where I am, your spirit will be beside me. I know that no matter what, you will always be with me," the Bravolebrity wrote in a tribute on Sunday alongside a father-daughter photo captured during her wedding to husband Brett Randle in 2022.
Madison later shared a clip from her romantic nuptials compiled with some of their sweetest moments shared together. "He's the greatest gift, your memory will drive me forward everyday. My forever superhero," she wrote in her caption.
Her sister, Kaci Davis, gushed over how lucky they are to be Ted's daughters in her own message, which read, "We were so blessed to have such a loving daddy."
It's unclear when he died and if Ted, who worked as a Commercial Realtor for nearly three decades according to his Linkedin, had any underlying medical issues.
Madison said that reading his texts and listening to his voicemails will get her through 2024, thanking fans for their support and well-wishes while sharing how much he enjoyed chatting with her followers prior to his passing.
As viewers of the show know, it's been a difficult past year for some of the Southern Charm cast, as Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green both lost their brothers.
Olivia's brother, Conner, unexpectedly died on Jan. 30, 2023, just a week shy of his 33rd birthday. The coroner ruled his cause of death as accidental overdose of fentanyl.
"My brother, he was very lively and loved bringing people together; he literally made friends everywhere we'd go," she told PEOPLE. "Even when we went on vacation, we'd go down the hotel lobby to get breakfast and he knew everyone by name. He was this 6'5" beautiful guy who had the biggest heart."
Taylor Ann's family said their goodbyes to her brother, Richard Worthington Green, AKA "Worth," months later on June 8. He was only 36 and his cause of death was not revealed.
"We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father," the Green family wrote in their statement.