'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Greene's Brother Dead at 36
Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green’s brother, Richard Worthington Green, has suddenly passed away at the age of 36, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Taylor’s sister, Catie King, announced his tragic death on Monday.
“You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same,” Catie wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Worth smiling on a boat. “I love you to the moon and back.”
Taylor’s family also indicated that Worth passed away on June 8 – just six days after his 36th birthday. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.
“Worth left this world on top of the world – he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him,” Taylor told Daily Mail this week. “We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends.”
“Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father,” the Southern Charm star added. “We kindly ask for privacy at this time.”
Meanwhile, an obituary for Taylor’s late brother read: “Worth loved his family dearly. Any excuse to be with them, he truly loved with his whole heart.”
“He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader,” the obituary, which was posted on a Marion, North Carolina, funeral home's website, added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sudden death of Taylor’s sibling came just weeks after fellow Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers’ brother, Conner Flowers, passed away at 32.
Although Conner’s cause of death was not revealed, Olivia said that a years-long battle with Lyme disease left her brother battling “debilitating symptoms over the last 17 years” before his passing.
Taylor paid tribute to her co-star’s late brother at the time, telling the Flowers family that she was “heartbroken” for their “unspeakable loss.”
"Please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss,” Taylor wrote in a note. “We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through."