Kanye West's Yeezy Fighting Ex-Employee's Lawsuit Claiming She Worked 21-Hour Days, Was Fired After Wage Complaint

Kanye West’s Yeezy demanded a wrongful termination lawsuit brought by an ex-employee be thrown out of court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers representing Yeezy denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit brought by Maya Stewart in March 2023.

Stewart sued Yeezy and The Gap. In her suit, Stewart claimed she was let go after making complaints about meal breaks and pay.

The lawsuit accused Yeezy and Gap of whistleblower retaliation, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination and retaliation, wrongful termination, and failure to pay overtime. In court documents, Stewart said she was hired by Yeezy and Gap in January 2021 as an Accessories Developer.

Stewart said she first complained about meal and rest break violations in the Spring of 2021. She claimed to have discussed the issue with the head of Yeezy Gap and various other executives. The designer said her pay was reduced from $60 per hour down to $50 per hour after she complained.

Later, Stewart said she raised the issue about overtime not being paid properly. The suit accused the defendants of retaliating against Stewart and refusing to pay her June 2021 and all future compensation owed. In court documents, Stewart claimed to have worked between 50-80 hours per work and argued she was entitled to overtime pay.

Stewart claimed during her last week of work in June 2021, she worked 21 hours per day. The suit claimed Yeezy had Stewart use her own supplies at times and failed to provide proper lunch breaks.

Stewart’s lawsuit claimed she suffered humiliation shame, despair, embarrassment, depression, mental pain and anguish over the firing. She demanded unspecified damages. As RadarOnline.com first reported, The Gap demanded Kanye be liable for any damages awarded to Stewart. The company denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Now, Yeezy filed its official response and argued its actions in the matter were “justified.” “Defendants did not authorize, direct or ratify any alleged wrongful conduct,” the response read. “Plaintiff’s claims are barred for the reason that the alleged conduct of Defendants was at all times undertaken in the good-faith exercise of a legitimate business purpose.” Yeezy demanded the entire suit be thrown out and Stewart be ordered to cover its legal fees.