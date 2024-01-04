'They Chose to Do a Ripoff': Mary Kay Letourneau's Ex-Husband Slams 'May December' Filmmakers for Never Approaching Him

Actors Julianne Moore and Charles Melton portray married couple Gracie and Joe, whose relationship comes under the microscope as it began when she was 36 and he was 13.

Natalie Portman is among the star-studded cast, playing a devoted actress who is preparing to play Moore's character in a movie, meeting the couple to research their past.

"Certainly that's the seed of it, the big picture thing, but it was important to me that this wasn't the Mary Kay Letourneau story," screenwriter Samy Burch said of its inspiration.