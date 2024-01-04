Hunter Biden Filming Secret Project With 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris to 'Set Record Straight' About Drug and Legal Troubles: Report
Hunter Biden is reportedly working on a secret film project with his Hollywood “sugar brother,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as President Joe Biden and his 53-year-old son remain under investigation by House Republicans, it was revealed that Hunter was working on a secret documentary with Hollywood bigwig Kevin Morris.
According to Daily Mail, Hunter and Morris are using the secret documentary project to “set the record straight” regarding the first son’s various drug, money, and legal problems.
A film crew connected to the project has reportedly been following Hunter and shooting footage for “years,” the outlet reported.
The film crew was last seen with President Biden’s son during a trip to Los Angeles in July.
Sources familiar with the secret documentary told the LA Times that Morris hopes to repair Hunter’s tarnished image by showing the embattled first son “working on his paintings,” “raising his children,” and “trying to live sober amid the chaos of multiple criminal investigations in the public spotlight.”
Other sources suggested that Morris launched the project to recoup some of the millions of dollars he loaned Hunter to help the first son pay back an outstanding tax bill.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Morris – a prominent Hollywood lawyer – loaned Hunter Biden a whopping $4.9 million between 2020 and 2022 to help Hunter repay an outstanding $2.8 million tax bill to the IRS.
The other $2.1 million was reportedly used to help Hunter cover housing and car payments, legal fees, and other payments to various advisors.
“I don't know where I would be if not for Kevin,” Hunter recently said regarding his wealthy Hollywood pal.
“And I don't mean just because he has loaned me money to survive this onslaught, I mean because he has given me back my dignity,” the first son added. “He's been a brother to me.”
“What was in it for Kevin?” President Biden’s son also said. “I think that you don't truly understand or know Kevin if that's your question.”
The nearly $5 million loan Hunter received from Morris was first exposed last year by IRS agent and whistleblower Joseph Ziegler.
Ziegler testified before House Republicans in July and claimed that Morris loaned Hunter approximately $4.9 million over a three-year period.
“This continued into 2020, 2021 and 2022, in which Hunter received approximately $4.9 million in payments for personal expenses, again in the form of a loan and gift from Democratic Donor Kevin Patrick Morris,” the IRS agent spilled to the House Ways and Means Committee.
Meanwhile, Hunter continues to face felony charges connected to the allegedly illegal purchase of a firearm in 2018.
President Biden’s son could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if found guilty of all three felony charges.