Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Demands He Be Deposed Before Her in Custody War, Accuses Billionaire of Playing Games

Tech billionaire Elon Musk demanded his ex-Grimes appear for a deposition as part of their custody battle – but the singer asked a court to force him to answer questions under oath before she does.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Grimes claimed the Space X founder was playing dirty legal games in court.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, said she reached a deal in December where Musk would be deposed first. She said her ex's legal team recently notified her they planned to depose her but have yet to schedule Musk's deposition.