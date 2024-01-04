Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Demands He Be Deposed Before Her in Custody War, Accuses Billionaire of Playing Games
Tech billionaire Elon Musk demanded his ex-Grimes appear for a deposition as part of their custody battle – but the singer asked a court to force him to answer questions under oath before she does.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Grimes claimed the Space X founder was playing dirty legal games in court.
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, said she reached a deal in December where Musk would be deposed first. She said her ex's legal team recently notified her they planned to depose her but have yet to schedule Musk's deposition.
Grimes claimed Musk and his right-hand man Jared J. Birchall previously agreed to submit to depositions. At the last minute, she claimed Musk and Birchall failed to appear.
The motion read, “By way of background, prior to agreeing to and noticing the deposition dates as discussed above, [Elon] and [Grimes] had previously agreed upon different deposition dates for Jared Birchall and [Elon]., dates specifically requested by Elon to accommodate his schedule."
Grimes' lawyer Becky Beaver added, "However, Despite [Grimes] properly noticing Jared Birchall and [Musk] for those depositions on those dates in accordance with the agreement, and despite [Musk’s] counsel agreeing not to quash those deposition notices, at the last minute, [Musk’s] counsel filed untimely motions to quash, and [Musk] and Jared Birchall failed to appear for their properly noticed depositions."
Beaver also slammed the X-owner for repeatedly thinking “he can thumb his nose” at the legal process and that rules “do not apply to him.”
“Thus, [Musk’s] track record regarding both complying with agreements and appearing for depositions cause [Grimes] to feel it necessary prophylactically to file this Motion,” Beaver stated in the four-page motion filed on December 29, 2023.
In her recent motion, Grimes asked that Musk not be allowed to depose her at this time.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk was scheduled to sit for a deposition on January 5 in the bare-knuckle custody war he desperately wants to keep in Travis County, Texas.
Grimes, who was scheduled for a Zoom deposition on January 11, wants the case moved to California where she claims the kids, ages 3 to 3 months, and their nannies mostly reside. She filed a custody lawsuit against Musk in San Francisco in September.
Grimes’ claims Musk was playing fast and loose with the truth when he claimed the children lived in Texas for six consecutive months prior to the custody petition he filed on September 7, 2023.
Beaver accused Musk’s squad of lawyers of allegedly engaging in legal chicanery by refusing to state how long they planned to interrogate the 35-year-old singer or provide a written promise to limit the questions to “jurisdictional issues.”
Beaver also accused Musk, the richest man in the world worth $232 billion, of allegedly delaying the proceedings to financially bleed Grimes.
“[Musk] should therefore not attempt to subject [Grimes] to discovery outside the scope of her Special Appearance (deposition) and other jurisdictional challenges, as to do so would impose likely unnecessary financial burden on [Grimes] and would further prejudice her ability to properly pursue her pending California lawsuits,” the court documents stated.
The dueling lawyers are attempting to agree on a hearing later this month to hash out the dispute.