Donald Trump 'Nervous' SCOTUS Will Rule Against Him in State Ballot Case, Ex-President's Lawyer Alina Habba Reveals
Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba revealed the ex-president is "nervous" that the Supreme Court will rule against him on cases that have challenged his eligibility to appear on state ballots, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite the ex-president appointing three of the current nine justices, Habba said there's concern that the court will not want to be seen as "pro-Trump."
On Wednesday, Habba appeared on Fox News and discussed the recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling, which barred the GOP frontrunner from the state's ballot due to a constitutional insurrection clause. Following the Colorado ruling, Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellows also found Trump ineligible due to his role in January 6 and barred him the state's primary ballot.
Habba told Fox News host Martha McCallum that the Trump legal team's appeal of Maine's ruling was "imminent."
McCallum proceeded to ask Habba her thoughts on New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's recent remarks on CNN, in which she claimed while Trump and his team believe the court will ultimately rule in his favor, the ex-president "is concerned that they are going to look as if they’re trying not to rule in his favor and might rule against him."
"That's a concern that he's voiced to me, he's voiced to everybody publicly, not privately," Habba told the Fox News host. "I can tell you that his concern is a valid one."
- Donald Trump 'Very Angry' With Supreme Court Over Election Ballot Issue and 'Not Optimistic' About Immunity Defense: Report
- Donald Trump Deemed Ineligible for Maine's 2024 Primary Ballot, Top Election Official Rules
- 'It’s Up to the People': Trump Lawyer Argues Ex-prez Should Be on Election Ballot 'Whether Guilty of Insurrection or Not'
"You know, Republicans are conservative. They get nervous," Habba explained. "They unfortunately sometimes shy away from being pro-Trump because they feel that even if the law is on our side, they may appear to be swayed much like the Democratic side would do, right?"
"So they're trying to look neutral that sometimes they make the wrong call. I just encourage them to look at the law and the Constitution," Habba said, adding there should be "no politics" in the Supreme Court's ruling either, "'just simply American."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The same day as Habba's Fox News appearance, the Trump legal team appealed Bellow's ruling to the Maine Supreme Court. The ex-president's team is expected to file a similar appeal regarding the Colorado ruling, which would be escalated to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Both state rulings cite Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, which prohibits those who have "engaged in insurrection" from holding office. The clause does not explicitly state that an individual needs to be charged with or convicted of insurrection.
Trump has slammed the state rulings as "election interference."