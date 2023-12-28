Your tip
Louisiana Woman Files Lawsuit to Disqualify Donald Trump From State Ballot

A Louisiana woman has taken steps to bar Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot.

Dec. 28 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

A Louisiana woman has filed a lawsuit to remove ex-president Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ashley Reeb of Chalmette filed the lawsuit on December 22, mere days after the Colorado Supreme Court delivered the groundbreaking ruling that disqualified Trump from the state's primary ballot citing a constitutional insurrection clause.

Ashley Reeb of Chalmette, Louisiana, filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's ballot eligibility.

Reeb's lawsuit marks the latest state to join the debate on Trump's ballot eligibility in the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling, which has been appealed to the US Supreme Court by Colorado Republicans.

Political pundits predicted the Colorado ruling would open the floodgates for similar lawsuits to be filed across the country, as voters and advocacy groups argue whether or not Trump's role in January 6 should bar him from holding public office.

The Colorado Supreme Court recently disqualified Trump from the state's primary ballot.

Much to pundit conjecture, Reeb's lawsuit echoes language used in the Colorado ruling.

"Both Trump's actions (engaging in insurrection) as well as his inaction (giving aid and comfort to insurrectionists) on Jan. 6, 2021, disqualify him from holding any office of/under the United States," Reeb's lawsuit states.

The lawsuit was filed in East Baton Rouge parish against Louisiana's Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

The Colorado Supreme Court cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment in the groundbreaking ruling.

Despite his four indictments totaling 91 criminal charges, the unwavering MAGA crowd has doubled down on support for the ex-president, who condemned the Colorado ruling as "election interference."

Pro-Trump voters argue the lawsuits are politically motivated while claiming the constitutional basis for the Colorado ruling, section three of the Fourteenth Amendment does not apply to the GOP frontrunner because he has not been convicted.

Pro-Trump supporters have echoed the ex-president and slammed the ruling as 'election interference.'

However, many point to section three of the Fourteenth Amendment which they believe does not state that a conviction is required for application.

The clause disqualifies individuals from holding any public office who "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

The language and application of the clause have now drawn scrutiny from legal scholars, politicians, and voters alike.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a filing this week that attempted to disqualify Trump from the state's primary ballot, intensifying the debate on the basis of Colorado's ruling and lawsuits filed in its aftermath.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump faces multiple charges related to January 6 and alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump maintains a strong lead over GOP candidates heading into the election year.

