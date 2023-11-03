'Repulsive': Donald Trump Attacked For Calling Jailed January 6 Rioters 'Hostages' as Israeli Citizens Are Being Held in Gaza by Hamas
Donald Trump was ripped by his one-time friend MSNBC host Joe Scarborough for labeling the jailed January 6 rioters “hostages” while Jews are being held captive in Gaza by Hamas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the ex-president appeared at a rally in Houston. He walked out to the song “Justice for All” which is performed by a group of Jan. 6th inmates known as the “J6 Prison Choir.”
At the end of the track, the prisoners can be heard shouting “USA!”
Trump told the crowd, “Well, thank you very much, and you know what that was. I call them the ‘J-6 hostages,’ not prisoners. I call them the hostages, what’s happened. And you know, it’s a shame.”
This morning, Scarborough and his Morning Joe co-hosts discussed the remarks.
Willie Geist labeled the comments “repulsive.”
Scarborough added, “He’s gone from calling these people, these thugs from ‘political prisoners’ to now comparing them to Jews who were ripped out of their homes.”
“Believe me, there was no mistake. Jews ripped out of their homes on the 7th, beaten up, bludgeoned, grandmothers thrown on the back of pickup trucks and taken underground by Hamas terrorists,” Scarborough added. “And they’re the hostages.”
He continued, “Donald Trump uses this time to compare those thugs that were beating up police officers with American flags, to compare them to Jews who were tripped from their homes, raped, beaten, so many killed, but also so many taken to underground tunnels by a terrorist organization.”
His co-host, Jonathan Lemire, said, “Trump’s comments would be deeply offensive at any time, but particularly now, considering the uncertain fate of those hostages in Gaza at this moment.”
As we previously reported, Trump and his family have had a busy week. The ex-president showed up to the ongoing $250 million fraud trial accusing The Trump Organization of inflating the value of assets to obtain loans.
Earlier this week, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to unload on New York Attorney General Letitia James — who brought the fraud lawsuit — after his ex-friend Michael Cohen testified in court.
Cohen told the court Trump never asked him to inflate the value of assets.
“Letitia James before Trump and developer Hating Judge, Arthur Engoron, which should have never been brought in that the so-called STAR WITNESS, SleazeBag Lawyer (for many people) Michael Cohen, admitted last week on the stand that he LIED, and also that your favorite President, Donald J. Trump, or anyone from the Trump Organization, NEVER TOLD HIM TO INFLATE VALUES ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, the opposite of what he told the A.G. in order to get this HOAX started. Therefore, on that fact alone, this Fake Case should be dismissed,” he wrote.