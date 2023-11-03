'Repulsive': Donald Trump Attacked For Calling Jailed January 6 Rioters 'Hostages' as Israeli Citizens Are Being Held in Gaza by Hamas

Donald Trump was ripped by his one-time friend MSNBC host Joe Scarborough for labeling the jailed January 6 rioters “hostages” while Jews are being held captive in Gaza by Hamas, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, the ex-president appeared at a rally in Houston. He walked out to the song “Justice for All” which is performed by a group of Jan. 6th inmates known as the “J6 Prison Choir.”

At the end of the track, the prisoners can be heard shouting “USA!”