REVEALED: Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Accused of Abusing Elderly Mom Months Before Alleged Attack on Actor
The woman who allegedly attacked actor Charlie Sheen was previously arrested for allegedly abusing her mother, court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Electra Schrock made national headlines this month when she was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and burglary after she allegedly choked the Two and a Half Men star inside his Los Angeles home on December 20.
Nine months earlier, Schrock, 47, was hauled into county jail on misdemeanor elder abuse for apparently making her 75-year-old dementia-suffering mom in peril, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.
Schrock was accused of “knowingly and willfully cause and permit the victim, Candace Nyhus Poag, an elder and dependent adult, to suffer, and inflected therein unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering,” according to the criminal complaint filed on March 28, 2023.
Schrock allegedly allowed her mom to be “placed in a situation in which HER health was endangered and knew and reasonably should have known that said person, Candace Nyhus Poag, was an elder and dependent adult.”
What’s more, Poag is the subject of an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Division investigation after she was reported missing by her family, according to a missing person’s flyer, obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The missing person’s bulletin, which still appears active, states Poag was last seen on July 29, 2023, at 1:46 p.m. in Malibu and was believed to be heading to Woodland Hills.
“MP (Missing Person) diagnosed with dementia and other medical conditions requiring medication,” stated the flyer disseminated by the homicide squad on August 11. “Ms. Poag’s family is concerned for her well-being.”
Records show Schrock was eventually released on a $25,000 bond following the elder abuse arrest and her case was temporarily dismissed on November 14, 2023, when she entered into the pre-trial diversion program.
LASD Detective S. Rincon told RadarOnline.com that Poag was eventually found and removed from the missing persons list.
Schrock upended the deal when she allegedly barged into Sheen’s home, ripped his shirt, and attempted to choke him during a long-simmering neighbor dispute. Sheen did not sustain any serious injuries and did not seek medial attention following the terrifying attack.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Platoon star was granted a protective order against Schrock who remains in jail on a $75,000 bond that was set after prosecutors informed the Judge John Reid about the abuse case. Schrock has pled not guilty.
“The court should be aware that the defendant is on a pending diversion case….an elder abuse charge,” ADA Nicole Flood said during the arraignment.
"She was on diversion for that matter when she committed this offense and assaulted the victim in the present case. We believe that that means the defendant presents a danger. The victim (Sheen) is quite fearful.”