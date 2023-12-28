REVEALED: Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Accused of Abusing Elderly Mom Months Before Alleged Attack on Actor

The woman who allegedly attacked actor Charlie Sheen was previously arrested for allegedly abusing her mother, court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Electra Schrock made national headlines this month when she was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and burglary after she allegedly choked the Two and a Half Men star inside his Los Angeles home on December 20.

Nine months earlier, Schrock, 47, was hauled into county jail on misdemeanor elder abuse for apparently making her 75-year-old dementia-suffering mom in peril, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.