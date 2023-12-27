'She's Being Set Up': Pal of Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Defends Alleged Attacker as She's Ordered to Stay Away From Actor
Charlie Sheen's alleged attacker is "being set up," according to a pal, who said the actor's Malibu neighbor is a Buddhist and "wouldn't hurt a fly," RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Electra Shrock was arrested last week after she allegedly tried to strangle Sheen when he opened his door.
Shrock appeared in a Van Nuys, CA, courtroom for her arraignment on Tuesday and pled not guilty to one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury — a felony. The court issued a criminal protective order against her, ordering her to stay away from Sheen and his residence.
While Shrock was accused of ripping the Two and a Half Men actor's shirt and attempting to strangle him in the alleged assault, one of her pals defended her.
"Electra is an attractive, kind woman who wouldn't hurt a fly. She's a Buddhist. She's a peaceful person. She's being set up," her close friend told Daily Mail, adding that Shrock volunteers with several children's charities.
Despite her pal's description, prosecutor Nicole Flood painted Shrock as a dangerous woman.
According to Flood, the actor had stitches on his body, and one had "come out" during his alleged scuffle with Schrock. She also mentioned an elder abuse case involving Schrock that is currently "pending."
"The court should be aware that the defendant is on a pending diversion case….an elder abuse charge," Flood stated.
"She was on diversion for that matter when she committed this offense and assaulted the victim in the present case. We believe that that means the defendant presents a danger," she explained, adding, "The victim is quite fearful."
But Schrock's public defender attempted to downplay the alleged incident.
'It doesn't seem like anything more than an overfilled misdemeanor battery. There were no injuries. The victim was examined by a medical doctor who stated that he (the victim) was fine," he told the judge.
Schrock rented a two-bedroom apartment in the same complex where Sheen resides. He called 911 and did not require medical attention when the paramedics arrived at the scene, reported TMZ.
"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the department said in a statement.
She was arrested and booked into the L.A. County jail. A preliminary hearing has been set for January 8, 2024.