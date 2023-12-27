T.J. Holmes Says He Needs to 'Check Out' After Fights With Amy Robach as Couple Spends Christmas Apart
T.J. Holmes admitted he doesn't always handle arguments with Amy Robach in the best way, often needing to "check out" for days after the GMA co-hosts-turned-lovers fight. Holmes dropped his fighting style in the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., after it was revealed they spent Christmas apart from each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“I am really, really bad about this. I don't scream, I don't yell, I don't do anything. I don't name-call, I don't get aggressive. Nothing, but I will check out,” Holmes, 46, explained. “I don't need you to say 'I'm sorry.' I don't need you to help me. I have to work through it, and I'm trying to get better at doing it quicker."
One of his biggest pet peeves is how long it takes Robach, 50, to offer an apology — which he admitted is usually too late.
“It drives me crazy. Why? Because 'I'm sorry' comes 24 hours late,” Holmes continued. “It's how you react in the moment that makes all the difference in the world because, in that moment, we have a chance to go this way or this way. And if you go that way, I'm out. I'm done. ... I'm checked out for the day."
As for Robach, she said he sits on the issue for too long.
"It's two days, at least,” she told their listeners. “I would rather have him yell at me than freeze me out for two days. ... I'm like, I don't know what to say, what to do, what he thinks."
This marked Holmes and Robach's second Christmas as a couple after their relationship was outed in November 2022 — but RadarOnline.com discovered they didn't spend it together.
Holmes celebrated the holiday with his 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, whom he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. Meanwhile, Robach cooked and opened presents with her daughters, Ava, 19, and Annalise, 16. She shares the teens with her first ex-husband, Tim McIntosh.
While they were both married to other people when their romance was exposed — Holmes to Fiebig and Robach to her second hubby, Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, they insisted they did not cheat on their significant others.
They aren't the only ones who switched partners. As this outlet reported, Shue and Fiebig are now dating — making them one of 2023's most surprising couples. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the two started texting earlier this year and bonded over their marriages imploding. Their friendship blossomed into something more over time, insiders spilled.