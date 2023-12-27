T.J. Holmes Says He Needs to 'Check Out' After Fights With Amy Robach as Couple Spends Christmas Apart

T.J. Holmes admitted he doesn't always handle arguments with Amy Robach in the best way, often needing to "check out" for days after the GMA co-hosts-turned-lovers fight. Holmes dropped his fighting style in the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J. , after it was revealed they spent Christmas apart from each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Holmes says he needs time to cool down after a fight and admitted that Robach's apologies don't come quick enough.

“I am really, really bad about this. I don't scream, I don't yell, I don't do anything. I don't name-call, I don't get aggressive. Nothing, but I will check out,” Holmes, 46, explained. “I don't need you to say 'I'm sorry.' I don't need you to help me. I have to work through it, and I'm trying to get better at doing it quicker."

One of his biggest pet peeves is how long it takes Robach, 50, to offer an apology — which he admitted is usually too late.

“It drives me crazy. Why? Because 'I'm sorry' comes 24 hours late,” Holmes continued. “It's how you react in the moment that makes all the difference in the world because, in that moment, we have a chance to go this way or this way. And if you go that way, I'm out. I'm done. ... I'm checked out for the day."