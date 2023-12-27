Tiffany Haddish Jokes About DUI Arrest, Calls Jail a 'Wonderful Experience'
Tiffany Haddish dropped some dirty jokes about jail — and it didn't have to do with the facility. The 44-year-old comedian took the stage at The Laugh Factory's annual Christmas feast on Monday night to make fun of her latest arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Appearing on the stage in front of a packed house in Los Angeles, Haddish cracked herself up while dressing as Mrs. Claus to benefit those in need during the holiday season. She seemed to have no regrets about being locked up in the 90210 area code.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Haddish has been hit with two misdemeanors after driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC in November, marking her second DUI in less than two years.
"Girl, I know I’m gonna be all right, I’ve been through way worse than this - I'm sorry, but you ain’t lived till you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK?" Haddish teased on Christmas Day during her set. "It’s beautiful over there. I’ve been in quite a few jails - just like the rest of y’all - I can tell some of y’all been to jail, I still smell jail."
She advised the crowd, "If you’re gonna do something, I say get arrested over there 'cause that jail is nice ... that jail was nice - it’s so clean!"
Giving more details about her experience behind bars, Haddish said she "ate four times" on Thanksgiving before her arrest, joking she "didn’t even have to eat" while being locked up but the officers offered her "juice and stuff."
Haddish said she started her menstrual cycle while in custody, revealing, "I’m bleeding in the jail, OK cool ... but they had the best maxi pads."
"I’ve never seen pads so big," she recalled, adding they were big enough to use as pillows, per the video obtained by TMZ.
Despite being in a jail cell, Haddish said she "was comfortable" enough to take a nap.
"It was beautiful - wonderful experience!" she stated.
Haddish's stand-up came just weeks after her shows with Kevin Hart were abruptly postponed. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the Night School pair were supposed to reunite for Hart's stand-up in Thackerville, OK, earlier this month — but it didn't happen.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"The two Kevin Hart shows originally scheduled on December 15, 2023, at Lucas Oil Live have been rescheduled to June 22, 2024, at 7 PM & 10 PM. The rescheduled shows will feature Kevin Hart, while special guests Tiffany Haddish and Chelsea Handler will be rescheduled for a separate date that is to be determined," a representative for the venue told RadarOnline.com earlier this month.
Haddish pled not guilty to her charges. A hearing has been set for Valentine's Day. T