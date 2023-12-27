Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Jokes About DUI Arrest, Calls Jail a 'Wonderful Experience'

tiffany haddish
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on November 24 when she fell asleep behind the wheel in Beverly Hills.

By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tiffany Haddish dropped some dirty jokes about jail — and it didn't have to do with the facility. The 44-year-old comedian took the stage at The Laugh Factory's annual Christmas feast on Monday night to make fun of her latest arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish

The funny gal performed in front of a packed house in Los Angeles on Christmas Day.

Appearing on the stage in front of a packed house in Los Angeles, Haddish cracked herself up while dressing as Mrs. Claus to benefit those in need during the holiday season. She seemed to have no regrets about being locked up in the 90210 area code.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Haddish has been hit with two misdemeanors after driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC in November, marking her second DUI in less than two years.

Article continues below advertisement

"Girl, I know I’m gonna be all right, I’ve been through way worse than this - I'm sorry, but you ain’t lived till you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK?" Haddish teased on Christmas Day during her set. "It’s beautiful over there. I’ve been in quite a few jails - just like the rest of y’all - I can tell some of y’all been to jail, I still smell jail."

tiffany haddish
Source: MEGA

She pled not guilty after being hit with two misdemeanors.

Article continues below advertisement

She advised the crowd, "If you’re gonna do something, I say get arrested over there 'cause that jail is nice ... that jail was nice - it’s so clean!"

Giving more details about her experience behind bars, Haddish said she "ate four times" on Thanksgiving before her arrest, joking she "didn’t even have to eat" while being locked up but the officers offered her "juice and stuff."

Haddish said she started her menstrual cycle while in custody, revealing, "I’m bleeding in the jail, OK cool ... but they had the best maxi pads."

"I’ve never seen pads so big," she recalled, adding they were big enough to use as pillows, per the video obtained by TMZ.

MORE ON:
Tiffany Haddish
Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddishs scandals and issues timeline
Source: MEGA

She's also battling a second DUI case in Georgia.

Despite being in a jail cell, Haddish said she "was comfortable" enough to take a nap.

"It was beautiful - wonderful experience!" she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Haddish's stand-up came just weeks after her shows with Kevin Hart were abruptly postponed. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the Night School pair were supposed to reunite for Hart's stand-up in Thackerville, OK, earlier this month — but it didn't happen.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

tiffany haddish kevin hart show postponed dui
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Haddish's comedy show with Kevin Hart were postponed following the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

"The two Kevin Hart shows originally scheduled on December 15, 2023, at Lucas Oil Live have been rescheduled to June 22, 2024, at 7 PM & 10 PM. The rescheduled shows will feature Kevin Hart, while special guests Tiffany Haddish and Chelsea Handler will be rescheduled for a separate date that is to be determined," a representative for the venue told RadarOnline.com earlier this month.

Haddish pled not guilty to her charges. A hearing has been set for Valentine's Day. T

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.