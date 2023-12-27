Bobbie Jean Carter Will Be Laid to Rest in Florida After Shock Death at 41: Sources
Nick and Aaron Carter's family are gearing up to bury another loved one. Bobbie Jean Carter will be laid to rest in her home state of Florida after her unexpected death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nick and Aaron's sister died over the weekend at the age of 41.
Several sources confirmed to People that Bobbie Jean will be buried in the Sunshine State. As this outlet reported, Bobbie Jean's mother, Jane Carter, is taking care of her 8-year-old daughter, Bella, who was left an orphan after losing her only surviving parent.
Jane paid tribute to her daughter over the weekend, marking the third child she's lost since 2012.
"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," she told TMZ, referring to the tragic passing of her son Aaron and daughter Leslie.
"However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," Jane continued. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."
The Carter family has been plagued by death.
Aaron lost his life at the age of 34 last year. According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, the I Want Candy singer became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of taking prescription pills and huffing.
The drugs listed on the autopsy report included a generic brand of Xanax called Alprazolam and Difluoroethane, a propellant used for aerosol spray.
A decade earlier, Aaron's sister Leslie died at 25 years old from a drug overdose.
Details surrounding Bobbie Jean's passing remain unclear — however, the family believes she went into cardiac arrest at home. She faced drug and legal issues before her death.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bobbie Jean was under strict probation after pleading guilty to drug possession and petty theft just months ago.
Earlier this year, she was arrested for fentanyl after shoplifting $55 worth of stickers and magic markers at a Hobby Lobby. It was reported that deputies saw Bobbie Jean reach into her purse and throw a container containing powder of the deadly drug under the desk of the store's loss prevention office.
She pled guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and petit theft. Bobbie Jean was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $1,464 fine plus submit a DNA sample.