Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spoil Their Kids With Christmas Presents Despite Financial Issues
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann put their drama aside for the holidays. The toxic exes made sure their children didn't go without over the holidays and showered them with Christmas presents despite their mounting financial problems, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources shared that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her retired NFL beau spoiled their kids over the holiday weekend, ensuring their divorce and money problems didn't ruin Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and 10-year-old twins Kaia and Kane's Christmas.
That doesn't mean that Zolciak and Biermann didn't have to compromise. Instead of packing up and traveling somewhere to celebrate as usual, insiders told TMZ that the embattled exes opted to save money and stay home in their Georgia mansion — the same residence that police have responded to several times over domestic incidents during the volatile split.
Despite their money problems, including piling debts, one source shared Zolciak and Biermann's kids “didn’t go without” gifts this year. The former football player even shared a photo of their happy children around the Christmas tree.
While Zolciak's oldest daughters — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22 — weren't shown in the picture, Biermann revealed he saw them earlier in the day.
"Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s!! (-2 ) I didn’t get a picture of the family enjoying @arianabiermann ‘s church service and I had this taken after @briellebiermann and Billy had departed in the direction of their car as we were almost outside from our service. I couldn’t be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles! Got to do better at remembering to capture more pictures," he captioned the family shot, which didn't include Zolciak.
This comes just days after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Zolciak and Brielle were sued by the bank after allegedly missing payments on a Land Rover, and now the financial institution wants to seize the car.
“Defendants have defaulted on their obligations under the Contract,” the lawsuit obtained by this outlet read. “As of May 31, 2023, Defendants are indebted to Ally in the sum of $83,969.35. on the Contract.”
Zolciak and Biermann have been ordered by a judge to work out their divorce settlement in mediation, which is surprising considering they've been at each other's throats ever since their split.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the police have responded to their Georgia mansion several times to intervene, with one of their four minor children calling 911 to report an "extremely loud" domestic dispute between the feuding duo.
The ex-Don't Be Tardy couple's financial issues were also exposed before and during their nasty split. Zolciak and Biermann were accused of owing the IRS over $1 million, with their Georgia home on the verge of foreclosure. They put the mansion up for sale and were recently forced to knock $500k from the asking price.