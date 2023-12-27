Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spoil Their Kids With Christmas Presents Despite Financial Issues

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann put their drama aside for the holidays. The toxic exes made sure their children didn't go without over the holidays and showered them with Christmas presents despite their mounting financial problems, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources shared that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her retired NFL beau spoiled their kids over the holiday weekend, ensuring their divorce and money problems didn't ruin Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and 10-year-old twins Kaia and Kane's Christmas.