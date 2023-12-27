'Only One Objective in Life': Tucker Carlson Commends 'Menace to Society' George Floyd for Having Kids

"Next time you read about someone who's got like 27 arrests and he's been arrested for some horrible crime and he's a complete ne'er do well, if not menace to society — George Floyd, for example — find out how many kids that person has," Carlson said.

He reasoned that although some individuals may have a checkered past, they are winning in the end as their name and bloodline would continue.

"Who's really ahead?" he asked. "You or George Floyd? You or the guy with 27 drug arrests? The guy with 27 drug arrests, if he's got more kids than you, he wins. Because in the end, that's how we tally the race, by reproduction. So get to it. Have some pups."