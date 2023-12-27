Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
'Only One Objective in Life': Tucker Carlson Commends 'Menace to Society' George Floyd for Having Kids

Tucker Carlson stirred up controversy with a preview of a show called 'Ask Tucker.'

Dec. 26 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing criticism over a controversial Q&A segment after bringing up George Floyd, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"If I achieve just one thing in life, what should it be?" one curious listener asked the media personality, to which he said there was only one objective in a new video posted on Dec. 26: "Pass on your genes so you don't become extinct."

"Next time you read about someone who's got like 27 arrests and he's been arrested for some horrible crime and he's a complete ne'er do well, if not menace to society — George Floyd, for example — find out how many kids that person has," Carlson said.

He reasoned that although some individuals may have a checkered past, they are winning in the end as their name and bloodline would continue.

"Who's really ahead?" he asked. "You or George Floyd? You or the guy with 27 drug arrests? The guy with 27 drug arrests, if he's got more kids than you, he wins. Because in the end, that's how we tally the race, by reproduction. So get to it. Have some pups."

Floyd, a Black father of five, was murdered by white Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who used his knee to pin down the man's neck during an arrest in May 2020, leading to condemnation for police brutality and racism as well as calls for change.

After listening to the 2-minute clip, several social media users sounded off, including one who said they were a "big fan," adding that Tucker lost them with the Floyd "analogy."

"I think our key role as a human is not to simply reproduce, as a lion or meerkat would, but to reproduce moral and productive members of society, with whom we build a loving family/clan that [gives] meaning to our life," the fan explained.

A second person wrote, "Why didn't Jesus have children? Do you believe Jesus thinks George Floyd represents his teaching more than the average person without children?"

Amid backlash to his response on the advice series, a third speculated Carson's controversial comments are "what really got him axed by Fox."

Carlson relaunched his show on X, formerly Twitter, after being fired from his prime-time spot on Fox, raving over the platform allowing free speech.

As we previously reported, both Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems fired back at a report suggesting Carlson's ouster from the network was part of an agreement between the two to settle a $787.5 million defamation settlement suit out of court.

"Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion," a rep for the voting systems company said back in May.

