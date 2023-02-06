'I've Moved On': Derek Chauvin's Ex-Wife Breaks Three-Year Silence, Says He 'Ruined Her Life' But Supports His Bid To Overturn Murder Conviction
The ex-wife of disgraced police officer Derek Chauvin broke her three-year silence this week to back her ex-husband’s bid to overturn his murder conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kellie Chauvin, who divorced Derek in February 2021, last spoke out publicly in May 2020 shortly after her now ex-husband murdered 46-year-old George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
According to Daily Mail, Chauvin’s 48-year-old ex-wife has since changed her name and fled Minnesota.
She had not been seen or heard from until agreeing to an interview with the outlet on Monday.
“Have I been in contact with him, no,” she told Daily Mail. “I've moved on.”
“It ruined my life. But I'm doing good,” she continued. “It's just something that you have to deal with. I don't know how you found me, this isn't even my house.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on April 20, 2021 in connection to Floyd’s murder one year prior.
Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in state prison on June 25, 2021, then appealed his guilty conviction to the Minnesota Court of Appeals on January 18, 2023, citing errors in court that denied his right to a fair trial.
When asked about her ex-husband’s recent bid for a retrial, Kellie said she “most definitely” backs Chauvin’s bid.
“I mean, most definitely,” she said before adding that she believes Chauvin’s initial trial was “definitely” unfair.
“I think you're trying to get into some questions that I don't want to answer,” she said when asked about Floyd’s death and whether she believes her ex-husband is a racist. “I'm sorry, I can't say more.”
Kellie’s comments to Daily Mail on Monday came one month before she is scheduled to appear in court to face long-standing tax evasion charges connected to her and Chauvin’s finances from 2014 to 2019.
According to prosecutors in the case, the former couple “understated” their income by more than $464,000 between 2014 and 2019 by failing to declare earnings from Chauvin’s off-duty security guard gigs and Kellie’s real estate and photography jobs.
If found guilty of the tax evasion charges against her, Kellie could see a “huge chunk” of the $704,000 she reportedly received as part of her divorce from Chauvin completely wiped out.