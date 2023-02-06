'I've Moved On': Derek Chauvin's Ex-Wife Breaks Three-Year Silence, Says He 'Ruined Her Life' But Supports His Bid To Overturn Murder Conviction

The ex-wife of disgraced police officer Derek Chauvin broke her three-year silence this week to back her ex-husband’s bid to overturn his murder conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kellie Chauvin, who divorced Derek in February 2021, last spoke out publicly in May 2020 shortly after her now ex-husband murdered 46-year-old George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.