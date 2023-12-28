Lance Bass Teases Hopeful *NSYNC Reunion: 'We Are Talking About It'
It looks like *NSYNC fans may no longer have to say bye, bye, bye to their dreams of the band launching a reunion tour … one day.
Although nothing is set in stone yet, RadarOnline.com has learned that Lance Bass hinted they are discussing the possibility during an appearance on the online game show "Rent Free" with Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain.
In recent weeks, fans have been holding out for an *NSYNC announcement after Bass and his fellow boy banders, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, gathered at the 2023 VMAs for a triumphant return following weeks of rumors that a new project is in the works.
"Are we doing a reunion coming up?" Jain questioned, to which Bass cheekily replied, "Look, we are talking about it — and I hope to have some good news, at some point."
Jain questioned if they would get word by Jan. 1, which Bass admitted would be too soon. "Give us a little more time than that," he quipped.
Back in August, word on the street was that Timberlake was going to reunite with his former bandmates for a new song in Trolls Band Together, marking their first release since 2001's "Girlfriend," according to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight.
Fatone, Bass, Chasez and Krikpatrick lent their voices for members of the band, Kismet, in the 2023 flick.
"So proud to celebrate the new @trolls movie and album with the crew. Gotta say this is my favorite so far 🙏🏻 Has been good to be back with my boys," Timberlake captioned an Instagram post with a group photo and a snap including wife Jessica Biel.
Bass' new interview comes weeks after he and Fatone got into the spirit with a live performance of their greatest hits at the Bilt Rewards' 2023 Winter Holiday House Party in New York, singing "Bye, Bye, Bye," "Tearin' Up My Heart," and "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays."