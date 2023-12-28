'Parasite' Star Lee Sun-kyun 'Begged' Police Not to Announce Drug Probe Before Apparent Suicide at 48: Report

Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun reportedly begged South Korean investigators not to disclose a drug probe into the actor before his apparent suicide this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Sun-kyun, 48, was found dead from an apparent suicide inside his car in Seoul on Wednesday morning, sources revealed that the Parasite actor had asked police not to announce that he was called in for questioning in connection to the drug probe on Saturday.