A$AP Rocky’s Ex-Friend A$AP Relli Demands Defamation Suit Over Extortion Claims Not Be Paused Despite Rapper’s Plea

A$AP Rocky’s ex-friend A$AP Relli asked a judge to shut down the rapper’s attempt to delay his lawsuit accusing Rocky and his team of defaming him with extortion claims. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Relli [real name Terell Ephron] scoffed at Rocky’s recent plea to stay the suit.

Source: MEGA

Relli accused Rocky of shooting him during a November 2021 argument in Hollywood. Rihanna’s boyfriend was hit with criminal charges over the matter and is preparing for trial. Following the alleged shooting, Relli filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky for his alleged injuries. He claimed a bullet struck his hand.

Source: MEGA

Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina commented to TMZ about the lawsuit. He told the outlet, “Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him.” After seeing Tacopina’s statements, Relli went back to court and filed a second lawsuit against Rocky and Tacopina for defamation.

Relli claimed that Rocky instructed Tacopina to make the public statements labeling him an extortionist. He claimed the statements caused great harm to his reputation and led to him receiving death threats. Tacopina responded to the defamation lawsuit with another statement to TMZ. He said, “This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet.”

Source: MEGA

He added, “This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don't know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them." Rocky and Tacopina both denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They said their statements were their opinion and not defamatory.

Recently, Rocky asked for the civil lawsuit to be paused until his criminal case is resolved. He argued he could not properly participate in the lawsuit without fear his testimony might be twisted by prosecutors.

Now, Relli filed a motion in opposition. He argued that if Rocky is in, “the undesirable position of having to choose between defending this civil action or asserting his privilege against self-incrimination, it is a position entirely of his own creation.” He argued, “A defendant may not bring a civil action to a halt simply by invoking the privilege against self-incrimination.”

Source: MEGA

Relli argued that the statements made by Rocky’s lawyer were AFTER the criminal trial started. “Defendant Tacopina, acting in his capacity as an attorney at Defendant Tacopina Law and on behalf of and at the direction of Moving Defendant, commenced a press campaign to impugn and malign Plaintiff, painting him in the press as a liar, a money grabber, and a blackmailer,” the motion read.

“Allowing [Rocky] a stay while Defendants persist in maligning [Relli] in the press is substantially unjust. [Rocky] cannot eat his cake and have it—seeking protection in this Court to stay the case, while his attorney engages in media and press tours further maligning and defaming [Relli],” Relli’s lawyer wrote.

“Any delay of this action works to the sole prejudice of [Relli], about whom [Rocky’s] false and malicious statements have been percolating for over a year,” they added. A judge has yet to rule.