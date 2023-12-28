Danny Masterson's Accusers Ask for Permission to Add New Alleged Victim to Civil Lawsuit Against Disgraced Actor and Scientology

The women’s attorney, John J. Kucera, argued Vessey should be included in the civil case based on “newly discovered facts” that did not exist when they first filed the lawsuit in 2019.

“To include as a new plaintiff Tricia Vessey, who was victimized by Defendant Masterson and then, when she was identified as an additional victim and testified in Masterson’s criminal trial, was subjected to a campaign of harassment by Defendants like each Plaintiff in the FAC [First Amended Complaint,]” stated the court documents file in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 27, 2023.

“It is in the interests of justice to allow Plaintiffs to bring additional claims arising from Defendants’ course of conduct as alleged in the FAC, many of which were unavailable to Plaintiffs at the time it was filed.”