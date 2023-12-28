Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Danny Masterson
Exclusive

Danny Masterson's Accusers Ask for Permission to Add New Alleged Victim to Civil Lawsuit Against Disgraced Actor and Scientology

danny masterson and scientology building
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 28 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The four women who sued Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology have filed court papers seeking to add another alleged victim in their legal fight against the disgraced actor.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the four women are asking for permission to amend their complaint to add Ghost Dog actress Tricia Vessey as a plaintiff in the case that accused Scientology of helping to cover up Masterson’s alleged sexual assaults. The church has denied all claims of wrongdoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Vessey, who testified as a witness against Masterson in the criminal trial that subsequently convicted him of two counts of rape earlier this year, is expected to re-enforce the women’s claim of sexual abuse and the alleged Scientology harassment campaign the victims endured for speaking out.

danny masterson prison mug shot
Source: California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Danny Masterson is serving 30 years in prison following his rape conviction.

Article continues below advertisement

The women’s attorney, John J. Kucera, argued Vessey should be included in the civil case based on “newly discovered facts” that did not exist when they first filed the lawsuit in 2019.

“To include as a new plaintiff Tricia Vessey, who was victimized by Defendant Masterson and then, when she was identified as an additional victim and testified in Masterson’s criminal trial, was subjected to a campaign of harassment by Defendants like each Plaintiff in the FAC [First Amended Complaint,]” stated the court documents file in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 27, 2023.

“It is in the interests of justice to allow Plaintiffs to bring additional claims arising from Defendants’ course of conduct as alleged in the FAC, many of which were unavailable to Plaintiffs at the time it was filed.”

danny new
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Kucera also argued Vessey, who was allegedly raped twice by Masterson in 1996, can join the lawsuit because the newly enacted California Sexual Abuse and Cover-up Accountability Act eliminated the statute of limitation.

The defendants have vehemently denied all the allegations of wrongdoing and Scientology has repeatedly called the charges “baseless.”

MORE ON:
Danny Masterson

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the civil case dragged on for years and abruptly came to a halt during the criminal trial where the That ‘70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

The accusers claim the allegations, “involve Masterson’s sexual assaults, Plaintiffs’ reporting those assaults to Defendants, and Defendants’ actively endeavoring to prevent Plaintiffs from reporting those assaults to the civil authorities.”

scientology leader david miscavige
Source: MEGA

Scientology leader David Miscavige is accused of helping of helping Masterson cover-up his crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

After they reported the crimes to police, they claimed Scientology “reacted by subjecting Plaintiffs to a sustained campaign of extreme harassment.”

Kucera, of the powerhouse law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP which recently snagged a $290 million settlement against JP Morgan Chase Bank for facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, argued that adding another victim will not interfere with the lawsuit.

“An amendment at this juncture will not prejudice Defendants,” he stated.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.