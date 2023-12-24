Mary Trump Claims Donald Trump Supporters Are 'Very Down With Fascism' Following Colorado Supreme Court Ruling

In a shocking ruling on Wednesday, December 20, the Colorado Supreme Court barred former President Donald Trump from the state's ballot.

Since the Colorado decision, Mary Trump, a known critic of her uncle, wasted no time sharing her analysis of the ruling with her subscribers on The Mary Trump Show podcast.

She conducted an exclusive interview with Joe Gallina from Call To Activism to gain insights into the court's decision and give her two cents regarding Trump supporters' reactions to the ruling, RadarOnline.com has learned.