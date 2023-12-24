Mary Trump Claims Donald Trump Supporters Are 'Very Down With Fascism' Following Colorado Supreme Court Ruling
In a shocking ruling on Wednesday, December 20, the Colorado Supreme Court barred former President Donald Trump from the state's ballot.
Since the Colorado decision, Mary Trump, a known critic of her uncle, wasted no time sharing her analysis of the ruling with her subscribers on The Mary Trump Show podcast.
She conducted an exclusive interview with Joe Gallina from Call To Activism to gain insights into the court's decision and give her two cents regarding Trump supporters' reactions to the ruling, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The court's decision was based on the violation of the 14th Amendment through his involvement in the insurrection on January 6. The ruling was split, with a 4 to 3 decision against the former president.
During the interview, Mary expressed her frustration with the "tens of millions" of Americans who continue to support her uncle. She referred to them as being "very down with fascism."
According to Mary, the court's ruling was a significant milestone in ensuring that those who are still supportive of Trump understand the seriousness of his actions.
In response to Mary's comments, Joe drew attention to the power that a president holds and how the right wing is looking to exploit it.
He cited an unsettling statement made by Steven Miller, a former Trump advisor, regarding the "unquestionable authority" of the president. Joe warned that Republicans are positioning themselves to have a "strong presidential rule" with expanded powers, which could have a chilling effect on the nation as a whole.
Mary expressed her uncertainty about the relevance of Miller to the discussion but highlighted the importance of checks on presidential power.
She believes that the issue of authoritarianism within the Republican party will continue to be a contentious topic as the 2024 political race continues to heat up.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mary recently appeared on the I've Had It podcast with host Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, where she claimed she was "stunned" to see how "neck and neck" her uncle was with President Joe Biden.
Trump's niece told Welch and Sullivan, "Donald Trump is a racist, homophobic, anti-American traitor who tried to steal the election and, by the way, is also old!"
Mary further outlined her disbelief that the president's age is often discussed without acknowledging the concerning accusations against her uncle, such as the 91 felony charges he faces.
According to Real Clear Politics, the former president has slightly pulled ahead of Joe with just 2.3 points in recent polls.