CBS Execs Reportedly Hoping David Letterman Will Return to Late-Night TV After Years-Long Retirement

david letterman
Source: MEGA

David Letterman's return to the 'Late Show' as a guest drew massive ratings.

By:

Dec. 24 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

David Letterman struck ratings gold when he returned to his old stomping grounds on CBS' The Late Show to chew the fat with Stephen Colbert — and now sources have claimed network executives are hoping he'll make a permanent comeback, RadarOnline.com has learned.

david letterman
Source: MEGA

Letterman served as a late night host for 33 years.

Letterman's November appearance on the talk show drew 2.2 million viewers, which reportedly led a TV insider convinced if the 76-year-old does return, "he'd beat the pants off Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel," according to the National Enquirer.

"His departure from late night landscape is one reason viewership has fallen since 2015," the insider added.

david letterman
Source: MEGA

Letterman's guest appearance on successor Stephen Colbert's show drew 2.2 million viewers.

Letterman has also come to realize it isn't too late to do TV again, the source noted.

"Dave didn't understand how much he misses his old gig until he sat down with Colbert," the insider continued. "He's been approached many times in the past with plans to launch a new show, but for the first time since he quit, Letterman's seriously considering it!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Letterman and CBS reps for comment.

david letterman
Source: MEGA

Letterman retired in 2015 to spend more time with family and pursue other ventures.

David Letterman

Considering Letterman has over three decades of experience as a late-night host, it's not hard to see why returning to the CBS stage, albeit as a guest, would feel like coming home.

After 33 years, which included a network switch from NBC to CBS in 1993, Letterman called it quits when he retired from his longstanding gig in 2015. At the time, the legendary host said he wanted to spend more time with family and pursue new ventures.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

david letterman
Source: MEGA

Letterman confessed to Colbert that he misses 'everything' about being the 'Late Night' host.

When Letterman returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City for Colbert's show last month, he received a standing ovation. The studio audience and viewers at home were thrilled to see the familiar face on the show for the first time since his retirement.

While discussing the "strange job" of hosting the late-night show, Colbert asked Letterman if he "missed" his old gig.

"I miss everything," Letterman told his successor. "It was mostly fun."

"Very few things in life provide one the opportunity," the former Late Show host continued. "And I can't speak for you or to you on this topic, but for me, if you muck one up, 24 hours later you get to try again, And that's a pretty good device."

The audience gave Letterman another standing ovation when he assumed his old place behind the iconic desk after asking Colbert if he would take his picture. Colbert obliged and snapped a selfie with his predecessor to viewers' delight.

