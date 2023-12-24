CBS Execs Reportedly Hoping David Letterman Will Return to Late-Night TV After Years-Long Retirement
David Letterman struck ratings gold when he returned to his old stomping grounds on CBS' The Late Show to chew the fat with Stephen Colbert — and now sources have claimed network executives are hoping he'll make a permanent comeback, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Letterman's November appearance on the talk show drew 2.2 million viewers, which reportedly led a TV insider convinced if the 76-year-old does return, "he'd beat the pants off Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel," according to the National Enquirer.
"His departure from late night landscape is one reason viewership has fallen since 2015," the insider added.
Letterman has also come to realize it isn't too late to do TV again, the source noted.
"Dave didn't understand how much he misses his old gig until he sat down with Colbert," the insider continued. "He's been approached many times in the past with plans to launch a new show, but for the first time since he quit, Letterman's seriously considering it!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Letterman and CBS reps for comment.
Considering Letterman has over three decades of experience as a late-night host, it's not hard to see why returning to the CBS stage, albeit as a guest, would feel like coming home.
After 33 years, which included a network switch from NBC to CBS in 1993, Letterman called it quits when he retired from his longstanding gig in 2015. At the time, the legendary host said he wanted to spend more time with family and pursue new ventures.
When Letterman returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City for Colbert's show last month, he received a standing ovation. The studio audience and viewers at home were thrilled to see the familiar face on the show for the first time since his retirement.
While discussing the "strange job" of hosting the late-night show, Colbert asked Letterman if he "missed" his old gig.
"I miss everything," Letterman told his successor. "It was mostly fun."
"Very few things in life provide one the opportunity," the former Late Show host continued. "And I can't speak for you or to you on this topic, but for me, if you muck one up, 24 hours later you get to try again, And that's a pretty good device."
The audience gave Letterman another standing ovation when he assumed his old place behind the iconic desk after asking Colbert if he would take his picture. Colbert obliged and snapped a selfie with his predecessor to viewers' delight.