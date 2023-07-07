Jack Hanna's Alzheimer's Battle: Family Hopeful Visit With Old Pal David Letterman Will Bring Back Memories

The animal-loving zookeeper retired from public life in 2021 and has remained out of the limelight as his loved ones rallied together to care for him.

"Doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer's disease," Hanna's family wrote in a Twitter statement at the time.

"His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated," the statement read, noting he would no longer be stopping by the studios "where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him."