Alzheimer's Horror: Jack Hanna No Longer Recognizes His Family as They Prepare for His Final Days

Hanna — known for his signature khakis, outback hat, and humorous one-liners — now spends his days lounging on the deck of his lakeside home in Montana. His only caregivers include his wife of 54 years, Suzi, his daughter Kathaleen, and his loyal dog, Brassy.

Suzi primarily cares for him as Kathaleen lives in England and travels nearly 5,000 miles to see her father as they prepare for his last days.