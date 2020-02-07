Pulp Friction! David Letterman Says Quentin Tarantino Once Threatened To Kill Him The director didn’t like the talk show host making fun of his appearance.

Forget Kill Bill, it turns out film director Quentin Tarantino may have wanted to kill David Letterman!

On the season premiere of Showtime’s Desus & Mero talk show, the former Late Show host, 72, shared the story of his near smackdown with Tarantino, 56. According to Letterman, it all started when he teased an unnamed actress on his show for dating the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director.

“And I was saying, ‘No, you’re not dating Quentin Tarantino.’ And she said, ‘Yes, yes I am.’ And I said, ‘No please tell me this isn’t true,’” he shared on the show. “Now, I’m joking, I’m pretending that I’m stunned this glorious movie star is dating this little squirrely guy.”

But Tarantino wasn’t laughing. He even called the comedian just a few days later to let him have it.

“He starts screaming at me,”Letterman said. “‘I’m going to beat you to death. I’m going to kill you. I’m coming to New York, and I’m gonna beat the crap out of you. How can you say that about me?!'”

Letterman, seemingly spooked but playing along, asked Tarantino how they should fight, to which the famed director said, “a bat.”

“He said, ‘You get me a bat and I’ll beat the hell out of you,’” Letterman reminisced.

Luckily for Letterman, Tarantino never followed through with his threat. Years later, Tarantino was gearing up to promote Inglorious Bastards, Letterman decided to confront him about the misunderstanding

Letterman said it all happened five minutes before the show started, and the two joked about it during their interview. While the dust settled, it was never the same between the two.

