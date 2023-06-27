Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Wanted to Bomb Migrant Boat in International Waters, Former Homeland Security Official Claims
Former Donald Trump advisor Stephen Miller allegedly pushed to bomb a migrant ship sailing through international waters five years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The alleged 2018 incident was recently exposed by former Trump Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor in his new book Blowback.
According to Taylor, Miller asked Admiral Paul Zukunft – who was in command of the U.S. Coast Guard at the time – why American forces could not bomb suspected illegal migrants who were sailing to the United States through international waters.
“Admiral, the military has aerial drones, correct?” Miller allegedly asked, according to Taylor’s book. “And some of those drones are equipped with missiles, correct?”
“And when a boat full of migrants is in international waters, they aren’t protected by the U.S. Constitution, right?” the senior Trump advisor allegedly continued. “Tell me why, then, can’t we use a Predator drone to obliterate that boat?”
Taylor then claimed that Miller and Zukunft argued about the shocking idea of bombing a migrant boat, adding that Zukunft emphasized such a move would be the “antithesis of our Nation’s vanguard for advancing human rights.”
“The United States launched airstrikes on terrorists in disputed areas all the time,” Miller allegedly said, according to Blowback, “or retaliated against pirates commandeering ships off the coast of Somalia.”
“The Coast Guard chief calmly explained the difference,” Taylor’s account continued. “America attacked enemy forces when they were armed and posed an imminent threat. Seafaring migrants were generally unarmed civilians.”
“They quarreled for a few minutes,” the book went on. “Stephen wasn’t interested in the moral conflict of drone-bombing migrants. He wanted to know whether anyone could stop America from doing it.”
Miller has since denied the allegations that he pushed Admiral Zukunft to bomb a migrant boat in 2018.
“This is a complete fiction that exists only in the mind of Miles Taylor desperate to stay relevant by fabricating material for his new book,” Miller’s spokesperson told Rolling Stone in a statement this week.
Meanwhile, Zukunft reportedly told Rolling Stone that he had “no recollection” of the alleged conversation exposed in Taylor’s new book – although Taylor insisted the discussion took place.
“The conversation happened,” Taylor said.