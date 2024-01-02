Donald Trump Releases ‘Fully Verified’ 32-page Report 'Proving' 2020 Election Fraud: 'I Am Entitled to Total Immunity'
Donald Trump shared a mysterious 32-page report this week that allegedly “proved” the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him, RadarOnline.com can report.
The embattled ex-president shared the “fully verified” report to Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon.
Although the report did not name an author, the former president claimed it was compiled by “the most highly qualified election experts in the country.”
Trump also called on the Senate to “step forward” and “address this atrocity” before claiming that the mysterious new report proved he was “entitled to total immunity” in the ongoing federal election interference case against him.
“I am pleased to share a Report that is fully verified, most of the information was gotten from Government Sources, Tapes, and other Public Records, and compiled by the most highly qualified Election Experts in the Country,” Trump wrote in a three-part Truth Social post on Tuesday.
“These numbers are determinative and, in all cases, are hundreds of thousands of Votes per Swing State more than I needed to WIN that State,” he continued.
“If the Republican Senate does not step forward and address this ATROCITY, it will happen again, and be virtually impossible for Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS in the future…”
Trump then went on to justify his allegedly illegal actions following his 2020 presidential election loss to then-candidate Joe Biden.
The 45th president argued that it was his “duty” to “bring to light the fact” that the 2020 election was allegedly “rigged and stolen.”
“Remember, I was not campaigning – The 2020 Election was LONG OVER,” Trump wrote in part two of his Truth Social post on Tuesday. “What I was doing is bringing to light the fact that the Election was, without question, Rigged and Stolen.”
“As President, and Commander-in-Chief, it was my duty to do so!” he continued. “If I did not do this, I would have been in violation of my Oath of Office, and the Take Care Clause.”
“Therefore I am entitled to Total Immunity, because that is exactly what I was doing, Taking Care of our Country, and Guarding it from Rigged and Stolen Elections,” Trump wrote before sharing the 32-page report.
“Democrats are willing to play a far different game,” he concluded. “They are willing to Cheat at levels never seen before.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is desperately working to score “total immunity” in the federal election interference case brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith in August.
Smith charged the embattled ex-president with four felony counts in connection to Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election – including one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States; one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and one count of conspiracy against rights.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently rejected Smith’s request to rule on Trump’s “presidential immunity” defense, and the proceedings against the former president remain paused until an appeals court considers the matter.