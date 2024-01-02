Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Campaign Committee Questioned By FEC Over Alleged 'Unauthorized' $21k Expense
The Federal Election Commission fired off a letter to Kanye West's presidential committee questioning a five-figure expenditure.
In the letter, dated December 31, 2023, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the FEC warned the campaign’s new treasurer, Hassan A. Sheikh, that failure to address the inquiry “could result in an audit or enforcement action."
The FEC flagged a $21,525.97 expense for legal fees, treasurer services, and travel expenses which it had labeled as an “unauthorized disbursement.”
“Although the Commission may take further legal action regarding this apparent improper use of Committee funds, any further clarifying information that you can provide will be taken into consideration,” the letter stated.
Devin White, the committee’s treasurer from May to August acknowledged he submitted the expenditure to pay for his treasurer fees and expense report for a trip to Washington, D.C. to hire election attorney Bruce Fein to sort out the alleged dysfunctional financial records.
“It’s a non-factor,” White told RadarOnline.com. “They have no leg to stand on.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fein and White previously accused ex-campaign manager and alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos of receiving improper payments.
After conducting a forensic examination of the finances, the duo fired off a series of legal letters to Kanye’s campaign workers and notified the FEC and FBI about alleged unauthorized payments to Yiannopoulos – a UK national.
In his initial 2020 run, the musician only received 70,000 votes nationwide after spending $13 million on the campaign.
“If they are alleging that the charges were unauthorized because my hiring wasn’t ‘authorized’ well heck — the person before me wasn’t authorized either because Milo was involved,” White told RadarOnline.com. “The $21,000 was agreed to for my services as treasurer plus $2,000 in expenses to got to DC to meet with the lawyer I had just hired to resolve the case.”
White and Fein were removed from their posts in August after raising the financial red flag.
Kanye’s renowned attorney Bruce Marks has vehemently denied the allegations and charged White and Fein are disgruntled former workers.