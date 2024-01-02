'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay's Husband Files for Divorce and Demands Spousal Support After NYE Split

The shock filing came after the former ABC sweetheart dished about keeping her romance low-key during a podcast interview late last year. "We don't put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show," she said during a Dec. 21 appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files.

"Marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we're good or when we're not because we never put it out there," she said. "I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do."

Lindsay admitted that she and her estranged husband were "just in two totally different places" at the time, noting he is a sole practitioner with a rigid schedule.