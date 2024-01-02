Robert De Niro Hashes Out Secret ‘Release Agreement’ With Ex-Assistant Weeks After Jury Awards Her $1.3 Million
Robert De Niro and his ex-assistant Graham Robinson have “fully and finally resolved” their nasty court battle — and the legendary actor will NOT appeal the recent court decision entered against him.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on December 26, lawyers for De Niro and Robinson submitted a letter to the judge that revealed the news.
The letter said the parties and their clients thanked the court for the “time and effort” on the case and said the court may “be pleased to know that the Parties have signed a Mutual Release Agreement, and there will be no post-trial filings. The matter is fully and finally resolved.”
Robinson started working as an assistant for De Niro in 2008. She was promoted to VP of Production of his company Canal Productions before resigning in 2019.
Back in November, a federal jury in New York found De Niro’s company liable for gender discrimination against Robinson. She was awarded $1.3 million in damages.
The jury did not find De Niro personally liable for damages.
The legal drama between De Niro and Robinson started when his company Canal Productions sued her for $6 million in 2019. The suit accused Robinson of binge-watching Netflix on work hours and using the company credit card for lavish personal expenses.
In addition, De Niro accused Robinson of converting company airline miles for her personal use.
Months later, Robinson filed a $12 million lawsuit that accused De Niro and his company of gender discrimination. She denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the actor’s lawsuit.
She claimed De Niro had his team rush to file a lawsuit against her after learning she hired a lawyer.
In her suit, Robinson claimed De Niro often berated her and once called her a “b----” during work. She said he created a toxic work environment.
In court, Robinson played a voicemail De Niro left her while she was working from Spain. De Niro called his assistant a “spoiled brat” and shouted, ‘How dare you f------ disrespect me.”
De Niro ended the call by telling Robinson, “F--- you.”
Following the trial, Robinson’s lawyer told CNN, “We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson’s favor against Robert De Niro’s company, Canal Productions. Not only did Ms. Robinson win her case against Canal but the jury completely vindicated Ms. Robinson by finding De Niro’s claims against her to be without merit.”
At the time, De Niro’s attorney, Richard C. Schoenstein, said he was unsure whether Canal Productions planned to appeal the verdict.
Based on the recent letter submitted by the parties, the entire case has been resolved and no appeal will be filed.