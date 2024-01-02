HOT PHOTOS - Nicki Minaj Rings in 2024 with NYE Performance at E11EVEN Miami; 50 Cent Hosts Dinner at Miami Hotspot 'Casa Matilda'
Adam Levine rocked out to a sold-out Maroon 5 concert at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Casuarina Beach. The GRAMMY® Award-winning band delighted the crowd with a set of their most popular singles, including “Moves Like Jagger,” “Payphone,” “Sugar,” and “This Love,” alongside covers of classic rock and pop songs such as “I Wanna Be Your Lover” by Prince.
Alix Earle ringing in the new year at E11EVEN Miami on Sunday, December 31,2023
American Rapper 50 Cent hosts a private dinner featuring his award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands at Miami's newest hotspot Casa Matilda’s, presented by Perk Marketing Group in Miami Beach
New Year's in Miami was nothing short of an epic night and celebrities celebrated all over Miami Beach. This Sunday, newly single Cardi B was seen in a black one piece ensemble with diamond studded knee high boots for her electrifying poolside performance at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
Cuba Gooding Jr., Barry Mullineaux, Casa Matilda’s Owner Catya Joseph and Phil The Mayor attend the private dinner hosted by 50 Cent featuring his award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands at Miami's newest hotspot Casa Matilda’s, presented by Perk Marketing Group in Miami Beach.
Marysol Patton and her husband Steven McNamara ringing in the New Year in St. Moritz onDecember 31st 2023.
On NYE at LIV Miami, Offset set the stage in a Denim Tears outfit, enjoying the crowd performing hit songs like “Jealousy”, “Fan”, and “Say My Grace”.