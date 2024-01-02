Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
HOT PHOTOS - Nicki Minaj Rings in 2024 with NYE Performance at E11EVEN Miami; 50 Cent Hosts Dinner at Miami Hotspot 'Casa Matilda'

Source: getty;word red eye
Jan. 2 2024, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

alta adamlvine
Source: getty

Adam Levine rocked out to a sold-out Maroon 5 concert at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Casuarina Beach. The GRAMMY® Award-winning band delighted the crowd with a set of their most popular singles, including “Moves Like Jagger,” “Payphone,” “Sugar,” and “This Love,” alongside covers of classic rock and pop songs such as “I Wanna Be Your Lover” by Prince.

alix earle on red carpet
Source: Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

Alix Earle ringing in the new year at E11EVEN Miami on Sunday, December 31,2023

cent hosts private dinner
Source: world red eye

American Rapper 50 Cent hosts a private dinner featuring his award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands at Miami's newest hotspot Casa Matilda’s, presented by Perk Marketing Group in Miami Beach

cardi b
Source: world red eye

New Year's in Miami was nothing short of an epic night and celebrities celebrated all over Miami Beach. This Sunday, newly single Cardi B was seen in a black one piece ensemble with diamond studded knee high boots for her electrifying poolside performance at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

cuba gooding jr
Source: world red eye

Cuba Gooding Jr., Barry Mullineaux, Casa Matilda’s Owner Catya Joseph and Phil The Mayor attend the private dinner hosted by 50 Cent featuring his award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands at Miami's newest hotspot Casa Matilda’s, presented by Perk Marketing Group in Miami Beach.

marysol
Source: marysol patton

Marysol Patton and her husband Steven McNamara ringing in the New Year in St. Moritz onDecember 31st 2023.

offset performing
Source: world red eye

On NYE at LIV Miami, Offset set the stage in a Denim Tears outfit, enjoying the crowd performing hit songs like “Jealousy”, “Fan”, and “Say My Grace”.

